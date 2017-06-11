Someone Tried to Sell Sia’s Nudes, So She Gave Them Away

Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Chopard

The Australian singer-songwriter, Sia, is famous for her identity-concealing face wigs. But when she heard someone was selling her nude image she beat them to the chase and released the photo herself.

Earlier this evening on Twitter, the performer posted a blurry image of the back of her naked body. She included the caption: “Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!”

The caption is a reference to Sia’s first Christmas album, Everyday is ﻿Christmas, which comes out November 17th. It will feature 10 original holiday songs including: “Underneath the Christmas Lights,” “Candy Cane Lane,” and “Puppies are Forever.”