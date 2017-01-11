See Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown’s Style Transformation

View Slideshow Photo: Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown’s breakout role as the somewhat-speechless character Eleven in Stranger Things undoubtedly stole the show. Juggling the sci-fi realm of reality and the Upside Down, Brown’s performance inspired a plethora of Halloween costumes and fan memes.

Like her acting chops, the 13-year-old’s style achieves a sophistication beyond her years. She wears chic, minimalist designs by brands on the rise, like Roksanda, Kenzo, CG, and Calvin Klein 205W39NYC. Her red-carpet looks rival those of the fashion celebrities who are far more seasoned in the fashion industry, from a nautical Gucci zip-up shift to a bow-adorned Miu Miu dress, or a sequined Rodarte bomber. See her looks from her time on the TV series Intruders to now, in the slideshow ahead.