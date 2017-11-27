A ‘Who’s Who’ of Vintage Fashion

View Slideshow Photo: Natalie Joos

Blogger Natalie Joos is a vintage fashion die-hard. Since starting her site Tales of Endearment in 2010, the stylist and photographer has profiled “real-deal connoisseurs” with enviable vintage wardrobes filled with ball gowns, hats and stilettos, ’70s rock T-shirts, and all things lace and flower-patterned. After an overwhelmingly positive response to her photos online, this month Joos released the book version of her blog, and she’s has already hinted that another book might be on the way. Tales of Endearment: Modern Vintage Lovers and Their Extraordinary Wardrobes features portraits of fashion insiders and their one-of-a-kind items, including Eliza Doolittle, Dee Hilfiger, and Constance Zimmer. Click through for a preview of the book.

