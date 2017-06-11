Photo: GDA/El Nuevo Dia/Puerto Rico/ASSOCIATED PRESS

The shooter who opened fire in a South Texas church was court-martialed and dishonorably discharged from the Air Force for assaulting his wife and child. On Sunday, Devin Kelley killed at least 26 people in a small Baptist church using a Ruger military-style rifle.

According to a statement from the chief of media operations for the Air Force, Kelley was court-martialed in 2012 and convicted of two counts of assaulting his wife and child. He was sentenced to 12 months in custody and given a bad-conduct discharge from the Air Force, where he served in logistics readiness in New Mexico. His discharge may have have prevented his ability to procure a weapon under the 1968 Gun Control Act. The LA Times notes, “whether Kelley’s discharge would trigger the law was not immediately clear.”

Kelley died shortly after opening fire. Neighbors near the church shot at him and chased him out of the county, where Kelley crashed his car.

This post has been updated to reflect Kelley’s ability to buy a gun.