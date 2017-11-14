Count Down to Christmas With These Beauty Deals

Regular Advent calendars are a great way to count the days till Christmas. But beauty Advent calendars are a great way to stock up on makeup, try out new products, and get a holiday deal. Beauty trend forecaster Marian Park told the Strategist that they’re one of the most anticipated gifts of the season — the one from Boots’s brand No.7 has “a 100,000-person waiting list.”

This year, brands are offering more beauty advent calendars than ever, ranging from affordable ($40) to super-luxurious ($390.) Part of the appeal is that you’ll likely save money: the one from Atelier Cologne, for example, costs $49 but has a $145 value. Here are the best beauty advent calendars to buy now.

The Supermodel-Approved Calendar

Charlotte Tilbury’s advent calendar is like a miniature version of her makeup kit — you know, the one she uses on Amal Clooney, Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne, and every other supermodel on the planet. Hidden inside the 12 drawers, you’ll find mini versions of best-sellers like her Magic Cream and Goddess Skin Clay Mask along with full-sized lip items like her Mesmerise Cream Eyeshadow, Matte Revolution Lipstick, and Lustre Lip Gloss. When you finish the products, hold on to that case. It doubles as a jewelry box. Buy Charlotte Tilbury Naughty & Nice Magic Box $200, Nordstrom

The Impossible-Get Calendar

The Calendar With Extras

The Best-Smelling Calendar

The Nearly Sold-Out Calendar

This is the Advent calendar to rule all other Advent calendars with a record 25 presents. The constellation-inspired packaging is designed by French artist Philippe Baudelocque. Inside, you’ll find a selection of miniatures for you and your home, including candles, eau de toilettes, skin and body products, and a limited-edition Frosted Forest candle. It’s so exclusive, in fact, the quantity is limited to one per order (and it’s sold out at Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman). You can still buy it on the Diptyque site though. Buy Diptyque Advent Calendar $390, Diptyque

The Best Value Calendar

No.7 is best-known for creating a drugstore skin serum so good that the BBC did a whole special about it. (Chimamanda Adichie was a celebrity face last year.) No. 7’s facial-focused advent calendar includes everything you need to prep for a night out (gold eye shadow, black mascara, brow gel) and everything you need when the evening ends (micellar cleansing water, night cream, serum). At $40 for an entire beauty wardrobe, you’ll still have funds to update your closet, too. Buy Boots No7 Beauty Advent Calendar $40, Walgreens

The Organic Calendar

If a month packed with festivities has you feeling frenzied, allow us to recommend Susanne Kaufmann’s organic beauty treats to help with daily evening relaxation. Each one of the 24 doors in this gold box reveal a miniature, but perfectly-sized, glass bottle for some kind of head-to-toe rejuvenation. The bath salts and oils are sure to rescue aching, over-partied limbs, while the intensive hair repair masks and rich body moisturizers promise to keep your locks shiny and skin smooth until the end of party season. Buy SUSANNE KAUFMANN Gold Holiday Calendar $235, Net-A-Porter

The K-Beauty Calendar

The Festive Calendar

Photo: Peter For an upgrade of your bath and body collection, consider Molton Brown’s festive green and red box. The 24 doors house favorites like the brand’s best-selling body washes (in nine scents), hand treatments, and hair products. With two full-size eau de toilettes to top off the mix, you can almost convince yourself that the $250 price tag is a steal. Buy MOLTON BROWN LONDON Cabinet of Scented Luxuries Advent Calendar $250, Nordstrom

The Playful Calendar

When shopping for your daughter, niece, or little cousin, consider this advent calendar, which offers an assortment of great-smelling products for a beauty addict in training. There’s no anti-aging creams or heavy-duty masks; instead, it’s tucked full of mango-scented lip butter and shower gel, coconut and almond hand creams, and essential teenage beauty tools like a nail file and eyelash curler. Buy THE BODY SHOP 24 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar $86, Ulta

