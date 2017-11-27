The Latest on the Cut

14 mins ago

Trump Refers to Warren As ‘Pocahontas’ at Event Honoring Native Americans

It’s probably among the worst 100 things he’s said in the last year.

21 mins ago

Watch Issa Rae Glow and Deliver Her Best Pick-Up Lines for CoverGirl

Malibu, she looks great.

3:47 p.m.

6 Alternatives to Engagement Chicken

Domestic Partnership Leftover Grain Salad, anyone?

3:14 p.m.

Is Meghan Markle Leading the Anti–Panty Hose Movement?

What her bare legs say about her (and us).

2:52 p.m.

Everything You Need to Know About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Engagement

From how they met to how he popped the question.

2:30 p.m.

10 Great Beauty Deals Under $50 at Amazon

Japanese and French drugstore favorites are on sale.

2:27 p.m.

25 Cyber Monday Fashion and Beauty Deals You’ll Actually Want

Including goodies from Moncler, A.P.C., Patagonia, and more.

2:05 p.m.

Ivanka to Empower Women in India, Just Not Necessarily the Women Working for Her

She has remained quiet about the working conditions of the women she employs in Asian countries.

2:04 p.m.

Which Royal Wedding Hat Are You?

What to wear when you’re hanging by a freakin’ thread.

1:57 p.m.

The Best Sweaters on ASOS for Under $40

7 Cyber Monday deals.

1:50 p.m.

Here’s How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Got Engaged

And more in their first joint interview with the BBC.

1:35 p.m.

Now Is Your Chance to Own Designer High-Heeled Roller Skates

Just one of many incredible pieces from Saint Laurent’s collaboration with Colette.

1:29 p.m.

Good Thing This Lena Dunham Idea Never Happened

It involved Gigi Hadid doing standup.

1:27 p.m.

The Outnet Has Some Insane Designer Deals

Up to 80 percent off brands like Isabel Marant, Gianvito Rossi, Tibi, and more.

1:00 p.m.

Real Wedding Album: A Fashionable Fête Overlooking Central Park

“The space had 30-foot windows, so we timed the ceremony to the exact moment the sun was setting behind us,” says the groom.

12:00 p.m.

Here’s Shania Twain Getting Escorted Into a Football Game By a Dogsled

The most important royal news.

12:00 p.m.

45 Wedding Gowns That Mix Something Old and Something New

Tradition (lace sleeves, big veils) and novelty (blue gowns, sheer skirts) mingled on the winter bridal runways

11:43 a.m.

The Best Basics to Buy from Amazon on Cyber Monday

Get yourself a whole new wardrobe.

11:32 a.m.

Twitter Reacts to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Engagement

Everyone has a take.

11:29 a.m.

Let This Eerie Video of Melania Trump Watching Ballerinas Kick Off the Holidays

’Tis the season, we guess.