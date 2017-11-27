Go Ahead, Buy Yourself a Sweater for Under $40

By

While ASOS is hardly ever expensive, on Cyber Monday it’s even better because everything is an extra 30 percent off. The sweater selection is especially good, with most knits for under $40. From chunky to oversize to standard cable knit, here are the best ones on sale. (And if this just whets your appetite for more sweaters, we’ve also rounded up the best cheap cashmere and fun stripes.)

Original Price: $29

Buy
Cable Sweater Sale Price: $20 (30 percent off with code EPIC30), ASOS

Original Price: $38

Buy
Glamourous Off the Shoulder Sweater Sale Price: $27 (30 percent off with code EPIC30), ASOS

Original Price: $40

Buy
ASOS Chunky Cardigan Sale Price: $28 (30 percent off with code EPIC30), ASOS

Original Price: $42

Buy
Bershka Oversized Sweater Sale Price: $29 (30 percent off with code EPIC30), ASOS

Original Price: $42

Buy
JDY Long Line Cardigan Sale Price: $29 (30 percent off with code EPIC30), ASOS

Original Price: $45

Buy
New Look Cable Sweater Sale Price: $32 (30 percent off with code EPIC30), ASOS

Original Price: $48

Buy
ASOS Cable Neck Sweater Sale Price: $34 (30 percent off with code EPIC30), ASOS

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

The Best Sweaters on ASOS for Under $40