If Black Friday is all about frantically jumping on deals before they sell out, Cyber Monday is about stocking up on basics. Since the discounts are online-only, you’ll get the most bang for your buck with the kind of pieces you don’t need to try on. Right now, Amazon is full of deals on crisp white shirts, flattering jeans, simple hoop earrings, or even cashmere sweaters. Scroll ahead to see our favorites.
The Classic White Button Down
Original Price: $70
The Basic White T-Shirt
Original Price: $9
The Sleek Pants
Original Price: $110
The Minimalist Tote
Original Price: $158
The Chic Loafers
Original Price: $75
The Simple Hoops
Original Price: $44
The Easy Stud Earrings
Original Price: $38
The Everyday Jeans
Original Price: $60
The Practical Work Pumps
Original Price: $90
The Go-With-Everything Sunglasses
Original Price: $140
The Essential Cashmere Sweater
Original Price: $115
The Modern Trench Coat
Original Price: $95
The Clean Sneakers
Original Price: $79
