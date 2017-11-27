The Best Basics to Buy on Amazon Today

If Black Friday is all about frantically jumping on deals before they sell out, Cyber Monday is about stocking up on basics. Since the discounts are online-only, you’ll get the most bang for your buck with the kind of pieces you don’t need to try on. Right now, Amazon is full of deals on crisp white shirts, flattering jeans, simple hoop earrings, or even cashmere sweaters. Scroll ahead to see our favorites.

The Classic White Button Down

Original Price: $70

Calvin Klein Shirt Sale Price: $49 (30 percent off), Amazon

The Basic White T-Shirt

Original Price: $9

Hanes T-Shirt Sale Price: $6 (30 percent off), Amazon

The Sleek Pants

Original Price: $110

Calvin Klein Pants Sale Price: $77 (30 percent off), Amazon

The Minimalist Tote

Original Price: $158

Fossil Leather Tote Sale Price: $103 (35 percent off), Amazon

The Chic Loafers

Original Price: $75

Eastland Loafer Sale Price: $56 (25 percent off), Amazon

The Simple Hoops

Original Price: $44

Amazon Collection Hoop Earrings Sale Price: $31 (30 percent off), Amazon

The Easy Stud Earrings

Original Price: $38

Kate Spade Earrings Sale Price: $27 (31 percent off), Amazon

The Everyday Jeans

Original Price: $60

Levi Skinny Jeans Sale Price: $40 (33 percent off), Amazon

The Practical Work Pumps

Original Price: $90

206 Collective Leather Pumps Sale Price: $52 (42 percent off), Amazon

The Go-With-Everything Sunglasses

Original Price: $140

Ray Ban Sunglasses Sale Price: $94 (33 percent off), Amazon

The Essential Cashmere Sweater

Original Price: $115

Lark & Ro Cashmere Sweater Sale Price: $56 (50 percent off), Amazon

The Modern Trench Coat

Original Price: $95

Haven Trench Coat Sale Price: $67 (30 percent off), Amazon

The Clean Sneakers

Original Price: $79

Kenneth Cole Sneakers Sale Price: $41 (49 percent off), Amazon

