The Latest on the Cut

22 mins ago

Real Wedding Album: A Fashionable Fête Overlooking Central Park

“The space had 30-foot windows, so we timed the ceremony to the exact moment the sun was setting behind us,” says the groom.

12:00 p.m.

Here’s Shania Twain Getting Escorted Into a Football Game By a Dogsled

The most important royal news.

12:00 p.m.

45 Wedding Gowns That Mix Something Old and Something New

Tradition (lace sleeves, big veils) and novelty (blue gowns, sheer skirts) mingled on the winter bridal runways

11:43 a.m.

The Best Basics to Buy from Amazon on Cyber Monday

Get yourself a whole new wardrobe.

11:32 a.m.

Twitter Reacts to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Engagement

Everyone has a take.

11:29 a.m.

Let This Eerie Video of Melania Trump Watching Ballerinas Kick Off the Holidays

’Tis the season, we guess.

11:07 a.m.

The Worst Takes From the British Press on the Royal Engagement

From digs about Americans to apparent racism.

11:00 a.m.

Real Wedding Album: A Highland Fling at St. Patrick’s Cathedral

“It was like we were a century back in the past,” says the bride.

11:00 a.m.

I Think About This a Lot: One Line From the Simpsons Bible Episode

For me, if it’s historical, I’m hysterical.

10:34 a.m.

Seems Like Melania Trump Really Didn’t Want to Be First Lady

You don’t say.

10:33 a.m.

This Is the Designer Meghan Markle Wore for Her First Engagement Photos

She crashed the brand’s website.

9:48 a.m.

Here Are the First Photos of Meghan Markle’s Engagement Ring

Super-high-res photo here.

9:00 a.m.

The Best Cyber Monday Beauty Deals

From a pimple popper to a luxurious hair mask.

9:00 a.m.

A Custom-Made Wedding Gown Doesn’t Have to Be Wildly Expensive

And more insider tips from dress designer Laure De Sagazan.

8:00 a.m.

Your Guide to the Best Cyber Monday Sales

Updated all day.

7:43 a.m.

This Model Has Been Accused of Copying Her Swim Designs

She’s been sent a cease-and-desist letter from another label.

6:30 a.m.

When Parents Get Emotional (or Embarrassing) at Weddings

A gallery of crying dads and dancing moms.

6:08 a.m.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Engaged

The palace said they were engaged in London earlier this month, and plan to wed next spring.

6:00 a.m.

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of November 27

Venus moves into Sagittarius, bringing an unexpected sweetness.

6:00 a.m.

How to Worry Better

Schedule designated worrying time, and other tips to turn your stress into something productive.