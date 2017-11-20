The Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales

Photo: Walt Disney Studios

Is there really a difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday anymore? Between the Black Friday sales that last all weekend and the Cyber Monday sales that start days in advance, we should probably rename the whole thing Long Weekend of Shopping and be done with it.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best sales happening this holiday weekend. Regardless of whether you’re on the hunt for the perfect holiday gifts, some winter skin essentials, or just a treat for yourself, you’ll find what you want when you scroll down. Don’t forget to check back often — we’ll be updating whenever we hear about new deals.

Clothing

Adrianna Papell is offering 25 percent off site wide and 15 percent off jewelry from Thursday, November 23 through Saturday, November 25. Enjoy 30 percent off the entire site and 15 percent off jewelry on Sunday, November 26.

A Pea in the Pod will have 30 percent off dresses, 25 percent off sweaters, and 25 percent off outerwear through Saturday, November 25.

ASOS will have 30 percent off everything.

Aritzia will have up to 50 percent off select fall and winter items through Monday, November 27.

Athleta will have 20 percent off the entire store through Monday, November 27.

Bandier is taking 20 percent off site wide through Monday, November 27.

Bloomingdale’s is taking an extra 50 percent off sale items with code “BLACKFRIDAY.”

Burton is offering 20 percent off select items through Monday, November 27.

Cotton On is taking 40 percent off site wide in stores and 50 percent off select styles online. On Sunday, November 26, take 35 percent off the entire site.

French Connection U.S. will have 40 percent off their entire site.

GILT is having 90 percent off 90 items and 95 percent off another 95 items. Enjoy up to 50 percent off select categories and an extra 25 percent off all Gilt City offers through Saturday, November 26.

Guess is having up to 50 percent off their entire store and giving a duffel bag with every purchase of $125 and a cosmetic bag with purchases of $85.

Halston is giving 30 percent off full price items with code “BLACKOUT.”

H&M will have 20 percent off everything, deals from $3 and up to 70 percent off select items. They will also have a tiered sale on Sunday, November 26 with 20 percent off $25 and 30 percent off $50.

Havaianas is giving 20 percent off purchases of $50, 25 percent off $75, and 30 percent off $100 in stores. Online, take up to 30 percent off with code “CYBER17.”

Joe’s Jeans is taking 30 percent off site wide through Wednesday, November 29. On Black Friday, customers receive a free tote with purchases of $150 or more.

Lane Bryant will offer 40 percent off through Cyber Monday. Enjoy daily doorbusters all weekend in store and online.

Levi’s is having 40 percent off their entire site plus free shipping on all orders with code “INDIGO40” through Sunday, November 26.

Lord & Taylor will offer 20 percent off in stores and online and will have $39.99 cashmere shells, crewnecks, and v-neck sweaters.

Macy’s will have 50 percent designer collections and 60 percent off coats.

Marciano is taking up to 50 percent off the entire store.

Milly will take 20 percent off on all orders over $300 with code “THANKFUL17.”

Moda Operandi is offering an additional 30% off sale items with code 30EXTRA.

Modern Citizen have gifts with any purchase over $100. On Sunday, November 26, take 50 percent off select styles.

Moods of Norway is having 30% off site wide all weekend with code “THANKS30.”

Motherhood Maternity will have 30 percent off online through Saturday, November 25.

Need Supply is offering 20 percent off through Cyber Monday with code “SHOP20.”

Nordstrom is offering an extra 20 percent off select sale items through Cyber Monday with free shipping and returns.

Old Navy is taking 50 percent off all purchases and will have select styles $10 and under.

The Outnet will have an extra 50 percent off clearance items and will take 10 percent off with code “FRIYAY.”

Saks Fifth Avenue will take up to $150 off women’s denim with code “DENIM2017.” Enjoy up to 60 percent off in stores and online and take up to 20 percent off select sunglasses. Plus, get a $75 gift card with any $150 purchase with code “BLKFRI17” and earn a Saks gift card up to $750 with code “CYBER17.”

Saks OFF 5th is offering 50% off cashmere, cold weather accessories, and outerwear. Select designer jeans will be $89.99 and under, and shoppers can take an extra 50 percent off sale clothing. Enjoy free shipping all weekend.

Sanctuary will have 25 percent off everything online.

Spanx is taking 20 percent off everything online through Cyber Monday.

RACHEL Rachel Roy is offering 30 percent off everything and is having $49 tunics, leggings, and ruffle bombers.

Rachel Zoe Collection is taking an extra 30 percent off all sale items with code “RZBLACKFRIDAY.”

Reformation is having 30 off in stores and online.

Tadashi Shoji will have up to 40 percent off select items.

TOBI is taking up to 70 percent off end of season styles and 60 percent off all-black styles. On Saturday, November 25 enjoy 60 percent off select holiday dresses.

Urban Outfitters will have BOGO half off the entire store. UO Rewards Members get early access to Cyber Monday deals, $15 off $75 and $50 off $150 on Sunday, November 26.

Warp + Weft is offering $30 off select styles.

Wet Seal is taking 40 percent off their entire site.

White + Warren will have 25 percent off their entire site.

Wildfox is having 40 percent off everything with code “SOSWEET.”

YOOX will take up to 60 percent off select brands and will have 30 percent off purchases made on the YOOX app on Sunday, November 26.

Accessories

Ban.do is taking up to 35 percent off with code “ITSBFBABY” through Tuesday, November 28.

Bandolier is taking 15 percent off when you spend $100, 25 percent off when you spend $200, and 30 percent off when you spend $500.

Bauble Bar is having 30 percent off with code “FRIDAY30.”

Coach is taking 30 percent off new arrivals and other select items with code “THANKS17.”

Cole Haan is having 50 percent off select styles through Cyber Monday.

Dear Frances is offering 25 percent off site wide with code “BLACKFRIDAY25.”

Herschel Supply will have up to 60 percent off select items and will take $10 off orders of $80, $30 off $120, and $50 off $160.

HOBO will take 20 percent off all orders with code “HAPPYFRIDAY.”

Hunter Boots is offering 20 percent off select items through Cyber Monday.

Jack Rogers is having 60 percent off select items.

Katy Perry Footwear will take 30 percent off the entire site with code “FUNDAY30.”

Krewe will take up to 60 percent off select frames.

Pierre Hardy is offering 50 percent off select items in stores and online.

SkinnyDip London is giving up to 80 percent through Cyber Monday.

Smoke x Mirrors is taking $50 off all orders with code “THANKS2U.”

Steve Madden is having BOGO 70 percent off in stores. All stores in New York City and Florida will have scratch and save cards with deals up to to 40 percent off.

Timberland is offering 30 percent off all clothes, accessories, and select footwear.

VereVerto is taking 40 percent off site wide.

Beauty

100% Pure has reduced select products to $10.

Ardell will have buy one get one free.

Atelier Cologne is gifting a candle with purchases of $130 or more.

bareMinerals will have $20 off orders of $100 or more and will offer a Dipped in Gold 12-piece collection for $50.

Black Opal will give 20 percent off everything.

bliss will have 40 percent off site wide through Cyber Monday. On Black Friday, receive a travel bag and seven travel-sized items with a purchase of $125 or receive a travel bag and five travel-sized samples with purchases of $100.

Bobbi Brown will take 25 percent off all orders.

Boscia is having a BOGO half off select items and BOGO free select items with code “1BOGO” and “50BOGO.”

Clarisonic is offering 30 percent off all devices and is gifting a Lancôme Absolue BX Cream.

Colourpop will have BOGO on liquid lipsticks.

Cover FX will have 25 percent off everything.

Deborah Lippmann is taking 50 percent off all sale items.

Dermstore is having 30 percent off most brands and up to 25 percent off on Saturday, November 25 and Sunday, November 26.

Drybar will take 20 percent off products, tools, kits, and accessories.

e.l.f. Cosmetics is offering 50 percent off everything through Tuesday, November 28.

Frank Body is taking 20 percent off everything, except their Shimmer Collection, through Cyber Monday.

Fresh will gift a soy face cleanser when you spend $65, a soy face cleanser and black tea instant perfecting mask when you spend $85, and a five-piece set when you spend $100.

GlamGlow will have BOGO and 35 percent off all purchases with code “BOGO2017” and “BF35.”

Hourglass Cosmetics will gift a surprise product on orders over $75 through Cyber Monday.

Huda Beauty will offer highlighter palette bundles, lash and lip bundles, lip bundles, and lash bundles with savings of nearly $200.

IT Cosmetics will gift a face palette when you spend $50 with code “FRIDAY17.” With purchases of $25, receive a travel-size set of five products with code “FREEGIFT” on Saturday, November 25 and Sunday, November 26.

KKW Beauty will have 20 percent off cream contour kits and 30 percent off powder contour kits.

Laura Mercier will take $20 off the Flawless Contouring Palette and will gift a deluxe primer sample with code “CONTOUR.”

L’Occitane is having 20 percent off full-price items online from Sunday, November 26 through Wednesday, November 29.

Make Up For Ever will have $15 holiday lip duos, 2 for $29 liquid lipsticks, BOGO mascaras, 12 for $75 shadows, and 2 for $15 eye shadow pencils.

Milk Makeup will have a new deal every day through Tuesday, November 28. One day will be $50 off a hairdryer and on Black Friday they will have 3 for $30 liquid strobes.

Missha is having 40 percent off everything with code “MISSHA4U.”

NARS will take 20 percent off all online orders.

NYX will take 30 percent off all purchases.

Ouai will give you four products for $85 and will have free shipping.

Peter Thomas Roth will take almost $100 off their Mega-Rich Cellular Crème and will gift a Skin to Die For Primer with any purchase of $50.

Sigma is having 30 percent off everything through Saturday, November 25 with code “BF30.”

Skinceuticals will let you customize a four-piece travel set with any $185 purchase. They’re also gifting a limited-edition deluxe sample of Triple Lipid Restore and a cosmetic bag with purchases of $250. Both promotions are available on Wednesday, November 22.

Soko Glam is having 30 percent off their entire site with code “SOKO17” and gift with purchases on orders over $75 and $125.

St. Tropez is offering 40 percent off everything with code “STTROPEZ40.”

Too Faced is offering 50 percent off any item when you buy any Better Than Sex Mascara. They will also have a two for $30 Melted Lipstick promotion and will have $20 primers.

Ulta will have select Anastasia Beverly Hills Glow Kits for 40 percent off, a NYX Lippie Countdown Calendar for $29.99, $15 and under items, Urban Decay Nocturnal Eyeshadow Box for $14.50, Real Techniques brush set for half off, and select mascaras for $10.

Urban Decay will have 25 percent off all products and free shipping through Sunday, November 26.

Home

ABC Carpet & Home will take an extra 15 percent off with code “GRATEFUL” through Cyber Monday.

Barnes & Noble will have 50 percent off select items and BOGO half off educational toys and games.

BKR is offering 25 percent off their entire site, except gift sets.

CB2 is having 15 percent off through Cyber Monday.

Dylan’s Candy Bar is taking 40 percent off with code “THATSALE.”

Horchow will take up to 40 percent off.

Illy will take 10 percent off purchases of $75, 15 percent off $150, and 20 percent off $225 through Cyber Monday. Receive a a free Y3.2 Espresso & Coffee Machine or Cuisinart EM400 with a purchase of 12 cans of iperEspresso capsules.

Izola is having 30 percent off their entire site with code “SMALLBIZ30.”

The Line is offering 50 percent off.

Parachute will take up to 20 percent off site wide.

Rebecca Atwood will take 20 percent off the entire site with code “GIVETHANKS20” through Cyber Monday.

Sonos is offering $25 off a Sonos One, $100 off a Sonos Player, and $100 off a Sonos Playbase.

