If your penny-pinching landlord hasn’t turned on your apartment’s heat, or if you live with someone whose thermostat preferences are incompatible with your own, then it’s time to buy a robe. A robe also makes a great gift — especially for the people on your list who are impossible to shop for. Below, we’ve gathered nine wearable, giftable robes ranging from cozy housecoats to kimonos so chic you’ll want to wear them over your everyday clothes. Scroll down for the best robes for every person on your holiday gift list, including yourself.
The Safe Bet
With over 800 five-star reviews and an overall 4.4 rating, it’s one of the top contenders on Amazon. Particular points of praise: the expensive-looking floral design and sumptuous weighty feel, which also means you can use it as a fancy layer to dress up a simple pair of jeans.
The Sale Steal
In the wake of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday discount blitz, get a generous discount on this softer-than-soft stretchy pima cotton robe. Other colorways have sold out in most sizes, but there are still plenty left in white.
Original price: $99
The Internet’s Favorite Robe
You’ll see nothing but praise for Parachute’s velvety bathrobe. It seems to be a favorite of editors everywhere and apparently racked up a 2,000-person wait-list upon launch.
For the Jetsetter
Make every night feel like a luxurious stay at a five-star resort. Quality waffle robes tend to be on the costly side, making this version a great deal.
For the Person Who Loves to Match
If you’re gifting someone who insists on matching their pajamas to their robe, you can buy the coordinating two-piece PJs.
For the Shower Goth
Here’s the robe equivalent of an LBD. Aptly named the “Elevated Leisure” robe, this lush black velour topper won’t clash with any crazily patterned festive pajamas. And the best part? It has a hood for wet hair.
The Silky Wonder
If you’ve graduated from Old Shanghai’s floral robe, this one is an upgrade in 100-percent silk.
For the Big Spender
Splurge on this for the friend who has everything — or for your own high-end lounging. It’s in Missoni’s signature zig-zag print so it’ll never go out of style.
