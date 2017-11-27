Your Guide to the Best Cyber Monday Sales

Photo: Courtesy of HBO

Take a deep breath: You’ve made it through the onslaught of discounts that is Black Friday. Your reward: Another barrage of deals, because it’s Cyber Monday. Below, you’ll find all the promotions to help you get your holiday shopping done early and even pick up a few gifts for yourself along the way. Keep checking back, because we’ll be updating the list as we find more sales.

Clothing

Adrianna Papell will have 30 percent off site wide.

Alice + Olivia will have 25 percent off all purchases excluding select categories.

Alternative Apparel will have 30 percent off everything with code “THANKU30.”

A Pea in the Pod will take 40 percent off one full-price item with code “GIFTINGYOU40” and an additional 30 percent off all other full-price items.

Aritzia will have up to 50 percent off fall and winter items.

ASOS is offering 30 percent off everything.

Athleta will take 20 percent off the entire store and match customer donations to CARE.

Bandier will take 20 percent off everything.

Barneys New York will have 40 percent off designer collections.

Barneys Warehouse is offering 40 percent off in stores through Tuesday, November 28. On Cyber Monday, take 60 percent off site wide.

Burton will take 20 percent off outerwear, apparel, winter essentials and backpacks.

Coach will have 30 percent off select items and free shipping through Cyber Monday with codes “THANKS17” and “FREESHIP.”

Cotton On will take 50 percent off site wide.

Current/Elliot is having 25 percent off with code “THANKS.”

Equipment is having 25 percent off with code “THANKS.”

Forever 21 is taking 21 percent off everything online.

French Connection US is having 40 percent off everything with code “FCBF40.”

GILT is taking up to 70 percent off their best brands.

Good American is taking 40 percent off select styles through Cyber Monday.

H&M is taking 30 percent off everything online.

Halston is offering 30 percent off full-price items with code “BLACKOUT.”

Joe’s Jeans will take 30 percent off site wide.

Joie is having 25 percent off with code “THANKS.”

Lane Bryant will take 40 percent off everything in store and online.

Levi’s is having 40 percent off site wide and 60 percent off T-shirts.

Marciano will take up to 50 percent off everything.

Moda Operandi is taking an extra 30 percent off everything.

Modern Citizen will have up to 50 percent off new styles.

Moods of Norway is having 30 percent off site wide with code “THANKS30.”

MOTHER will take 20 percent off site wide with code “LETSCYBER20.”

Motherhood Maternity is taking 40 percent off everything.

Need Supply Co. is having 20 percent off the entire site.

Nicole Miller will have 30 percent off.

Old Navy is taking half off everything on Cyber Monday.

The Outnet is giving an extra 50 percent off.

Rachel Rachel Roy will have 40 percent off everything and $49 tunics, leggings, and ruffle bombers.

Rachel Zoe Collection will take an extra 30 percent off all sale items and 30 percent off all shoes with code “RZCYBERMONDAY.”

Rag & Bone/ Jean will take 30 percent off online and in stores with code “TAKE30” through Tuesday, November 28.

The RealReal will have up to 75 percent off select items.

Reformation is taking 30 percent off in stores and online.

Saks Fifth Avenue will take 10 percent off everything with code “CYMND.”

Saks OFF 5th is giving and extra 50 percent off select items and an extra 60 percent off cold weather items.

Spanx is taking 20 percent off everything.

Tadashi Shoji will have 40 percent off select items.

TOBI will take 60 percent off new arrivals and will have 50 percent off everything else.

Topshop will have up to 50 percent off through Cyber Monday.

Urban Outfitters will have $15 off $75 and $50 off $150.

Warp + Weft will have $30 off select styles.

White + Warren is taking 25 percent off everything online.

Wildfox is offering 40 percent off site wide with code “SOSWEET.”

YOOX will take 30 percent off all purchases made through the YOOX mobile app and mobile site.

Zadig & Voltaire is offering an additional 20 percent off sale items exclusively for our readers with code “NYMAG20.”

Accessories

Ban.do will take 25 percent off with code “OHYEAHCM” and will gift a rose gold disco ball tumbler on orders over $50.

Bandolier is offering up to half off select styles.

Bauble Bar is giving 35 percent off with code “CYBER35.”

Cole Haan will have half off select styles.

Dear Frances is taking 25 percent off site wide with code “BLACKFRIDAY25.”

Dolce Vita is giving an extra 20 percent off all sale items and swimwear with code “CYBER20.”

Edie Parker will have up to 70 percent off.

Havaianas is taking up to 30 percent off with code “CYBER17.”

Herschel Supply is offering up to 60 percent off last chance items.

Hunter Boots will have 20 percent off select styles online.

Illesteva will have 20 percent off their entire store.

Katy Perry Footwear is having 30 percent off the entire site with code “CYBER.”

Krewe will take up to 60 percent off select frames.

Pierre Hardy is having 50 percent off select styles.

Report is taking 30 percent off site wide with code “CYBERSHOES.”

SkinnyDip London is taking up to 80 percent off site wide.

Smoke x Mirrors will take $50 off any order with code “THANKS2U.”

Swimsuits for All will have 35 percent off everything.

Timberland will take 30 percent off select items.

Beauty

100% Pure has reduced select products to $10.

Ardell will take 30 percent off the Mini Lash Lookbook + Duo in Faves and Wispies.

Atelier Cologne is gifting a candle with purchases of $130 or more.

Birchbox will have 10 percent off orders of $30, 15 percent off orders of $50, and 25 percent off orders of $75 through Tuesday, November 28.

Black Opal will give 30 percent off everything.

bliss is having 40 percent off site wide.

Bobbi Brown is taking 25 percent off all orders. If you spend $50 or more you get five travel-size items.

Boscia will have 25 percent off everything with code “25MANIA.”

Clarisonic is taking 30 percent off, BOGO brush heads, and gifting a free full size Lancôme Energie de Vie Moisturizer

Colourpop is having 20 percent off their entire site.

côte will be offering a box of 9 shades of nudes, reds, and pinks for $49.

Cover FX is taking 25 percent off everything and taking an additional 30 percent off orders of $100 or more.

Dermstore will have most brands up to 25 percent off.

e.l.f. Cosmetics is offering 50% off everything through Tuesday, November 28.

Frank Body is taking 20 percent off everything, except their Shimmer Collection, through Cyber Monday.

Fresh is gifting a free oval soap and free shipping when you spend $65 and a free oval soap and rollerball and free shipping when you spend $100.

Hourglass Cosmetics will gift a surprise product on orders over $75 through Cyber Monday.

Huda Beauty will offer highlighter palette bundles, lash and lip bundles, lip bundles, and lash bundles with savings of nearly $200.

IT Cosmetics will have 20 percent off $30 with code “MONDAY20.”

JINsoon will gift a free bottle of JINsoon Soiree with any $32 purchase.

L’Occitane is having 20 percent off full price items online from Sunday, November 26 through Wednesday, November 29.

Make Up For Ever will have $15 holiday lip duos, 2 for $29 liquid lipsticks, BOGO mascaras, 12 for $75 shadows, and 2 for $15 eye shadow pencils.

Moroccanoil will gift a “Hair & Body Mini Set” with orders over $85.

Laura Mercier will take 35 percent off exclusive bundles.

L’Oréal is offering two Voluminous Carbon Black Mascaras for under $10 on Amazon.

Milk Makeup will take $10 off all kits.

NARS will take 20 percent off all online orders.

Peter Thomas Roth is offering half off their Retinol Fusion PM Serum.

Sigma is having 35 percent off site wide with code “CYBER35.”

St. Tropez is offering 40 percent off everything with code “STTROPEZ40.”

Urban Decay will have half off Vice Lipstick.

Home

ABC Carpet & Home will take an extra 15 percent off with code “GRATEFUL” through Cyber Monday.

BKR is offering 25 percent off their entire site, except gift sets.

CB2 is having 15 percent off through Cyber Monday.

Dylan’s Candy Bar is taking 40 percent off with code “THATSALE.”

Horchow is taking up to 40 percent off select items with code “MESSAGING.”

Illy will take 27 percent off all orders.

Manduka will have 25 percent off select items and as low as 40 percent off apparel.

Parachute is taking 20 percent off all products.

Rebecca Atwood will take 20 percent off the entire site with code “GIVETHANKS20” through Cyber Monday.

Sugarfina will gift a “Cheers” three-piece bento box with $75 purchases.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.