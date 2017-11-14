The Trendiest Way to Avoid Wearing Heels

Cheap and Cheerful is a weekly column that highlights the chicest inexpensive finds. Because nothing’s more satisfying than looking good while spending less.

Loafers are such a great, easy styling tool — more interesting than ballet flats, more polished than sneakers, and, of course, more comfortable than heels. Gucci’s classic horse-bit loafers have been the go-to choice for the street-style folk, but there are plenty of options available even if you’re not quite ready to drop $730 on a pair of shoes you’ll have to baby for life. From preppy classics to trendy metallic pairs, scroll below to check out the Cut’s favorites that are all $150 and under.

The Crazy-Affordable Find

If You Like Fancy Details

The circular hardware feels unexpected, elevated, and retro all at the same time. Buy Kreme Ring Loafers $85, Topshop

The Pink Pair

The Vegan Option

Photo: Brown, Indya If you’re voluntarily choosing to step away from leather, try velvet instead. The cleated sole also feels edgier than the rest. Buy London Rebel Velvet Loafers $56, Asos

For the Gucci Obsessive

Gucci fans will notice the inspiration behind these very quickly: they’re reminiscent of the brand’s over-the-top pearl-embellished loafers (see above), but roughly one-tenth of their cost. Buy Mango Applique Loafers $99, Spring

The Trendy Pair

Metallic loafers are easier to wear than you might expect — just stick to a neutral palette elsewhere. Buy Matiko Leslie Metallic Loafers $132, Amazon

The Two-in-One Loafers

Wear the back folded down on warmer days for a muled effect, or leave it up when you want a fully enclosed loafer. Buy Jeffrey Campbel Triumph Loafers $135, Shopbop

The Festive Ones

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.