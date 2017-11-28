Glitter: It’s everywhere, from holiday windows to Beyoncé’s BeDazzled money clutch. If you’re feeling the urge to dress like a disco ball for holiday parties this winter, you’re not alone.
The challenge with sequins, of course, is that it’s easy to tip into tacky territory. If you’re looking for a grown-up way to wear shine, the trick is to find it in fresh silhouettes, like an oversize, almost-caftan-esque dress. You can also try layering it on in small doses, like a simple chain clutch.
Whether you need a blazer to throw on over your work clothes for the office party or an all-out fancy dress, we’ve got you covered. Scroll ahead to see our ideas for wearing sparkly this season.
Outfit-Transforming Earrings
A perfect way to add some last-minute interest to a workday outfit.
A Clutch That Will Go With Anything
So simple, and yet so sparkly!
An Oversized Dress
By Tracee Ellis Ross, who knows a thing or two about wearing glitter.
A Top That Will Literally Dazzle Your Friends
Take a KiraKira+ selfie in this top, and you’ll get all the Instagram likes.
A Skirt That Doesn’t Overdo It
If you’re into the holiday spirit but not into metallics.
A Top That Catches the Light
The puff sleeves are pretty, and it goes with anything from jeans to slacks.
If You’re Looking for Shiny Boots
Wear these with head-to-toe black, and your outfit is set.
A Dress You Can Wear to Every Party
Since this dress has a flattering straight cut and hits right above the knee, you can wear it to party with friends or co-workers.
A Tailored Blazer Option
This blazer is so subtle that you can keep wearing it even after New Year’s.
The Runway-Inspired Dress
For ASOS, it’s expensive, but that’s because it’s so fashion-y. This would be a surefire street-style hit.
A Sexy Long-Sleeve Dress
This is a very convincing Tom Ford knockoff. The sparkles aren’t too shiny, and the fabric has just the right amount of stretch so you’re not suffocating.
The Most Elegant Version
J.Crew commenters agree: This dress is beautiful. Wear a bodysuit underneath or dress it down with denim to get more use out of it.
