Glitter: It’s everywhere, from holiday windows to Beyoncé’s BeDazzled money clutch. If you’re feeling the urge to dress like a disco ball for holiday parties this winter, you’re not alone.

The challenge with sequins, of course, is that it’s easy to tip into tacky territory. If you’re looking for a grown-up way to wear shine, the trick is to find it in fresh silhouettes, like an oversize, almost-caftan-esque dress. You can also try layering it on in small doses, like a simple chain clutch.

Whether you need a blazer to throw on over your work clothes for the office party or an all-out fancy dress, we’ve got you covered. Scroll ahead to see our ideas for wearing sparkly this season.

Outfit-Transforming Earrings

A perfect way to add some last-minute interest to a workday outfit. Buy Jardin Sequin Earrings $25, Gilt

A Clutch That Will Go With Anything

An Oversized Dress

A Top That Will Literally Dazzle Your Friends

A Skirt That Doesn’t Overdo It

If you’re into the holiday spirit but not into metallics. Buy Halogen Sequin Skirt $89, Nordstrom

A Top That Catches the Light

The puff sleeves are pretty, and it goes with anything from jeans to slacks. Buy Ann Taylor Sequin Top $98, Ann Taylor

If You’re Looking for Shiny Boots

Photo: afront Wear these with head-to-toe black, and your outfit is set. Buy Steve Madden Boots $100, Nordstrom

A Dress You Can Wear to Every Party

Since this dress has a flattering straight cut and hits right above the knee, you can wear it to party with friends or co-workers. Buy H&M Sequin Dress $129, H&M

A Tailored Blazer Option

This blazer is so subtle that you can keep wearing it even after New Year’s. Buy Cartonnier Sequin Blazer $168, Anthropologie

The Runway-Inspired Dress

For ASOS, it’s expensive, but that’s because it’s so fashion-y. This would be a surefire street-style hit. Buy ASOS Sequin Midi Dress $237, ASOS

A Sexy Long-Sleeve Dress

This is a very convincing Tom Ford knockoff. The sparkles aren’t too shiny, and the fabric has just the right amount of stretch so you’re not suffocating. Buy Dress the Population Dress $260, Nordstrom

The Most Elegant Version

J.Crew commenters agree: This dress is beautiful. Wear a bodysuit underneath or dress it down with denim to get more use out of it. Buy Tie-Shoulder Sequin Dress $298, J.Crew

