9 Cozy Wool Coats on Sale Right Now

By

It might not be time to carve the turkey quite yet, but that hasn’t stopped the early onslaught of Black Friday promotions. Before you get overwhelmed by the blitz of discounts, take time to consider what you really need — like a good wool coat. There’s no better time to buy one, since everyone from Uniqlo to J.Crew to Nordstrom is taking up to 50 percent off rarely discounted styles. We’ve done the legwork for you and rounded up ten of the best below.

Original Price: $132

Buy
BB Dakota Finn Fuzzy Wool Coat From $40 , Amazon

Original Price: $168

Buy
J.Crew Sabrina Boiled Wool Wrap Coat Sale Price: $101, (40 percent off), Nordstrom

Original Price: $150

Buy
Wool Cashmere Chester Coat Sale Price: $100 (33 percent off), Uniqlo

Original Price: $160

Buy
Topshop Alicia Bouclé Coat Sale Price: $96 (40 percent off), Nordstrom

Original Price: $165

Buy
House of Sunny Upscale Coat Sale Price: $111, (33 percent off), Need Supply

Original Price: $269

Buy
Calvin Klein Double Breasted Peacoat Sale Price: $130 (50 percent off), Nordstrom

Original Price: $150

Buy
Minkpink Wrap Duster Coat Sale Price: $104 (30 percent off), Amazon

Original Price: $475

Buy
Harris Wharf London Cocoon Coat Sale Price: $285 (40 percent off), Net-a-Porter

Original Price: $895

Buy
Joseph Brushed Wool Coat Sale Price: $448 (50 percent off), Net-a-Porter

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

9 Cozy Wool Coats on Sale Right Now