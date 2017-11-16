The Best Hats at the Guggenheim Pre-Party

Photo: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

The Guggenheim Gala’s pre-party, co-hosted at the museum last night with Christian Dior, had plenty of the standard, beautiful attire often spotted at black-tie fashion events: tulle gowns, sweeping skirts, and bodice tops. However, one curve ball kept popping up on the red carpet and inside the party, swirling around the gold stage where Haim performed. Hats.

Photographers wore fedoras, a Haim sister chose a beret, and there were more beanies than you’d ever expect to see at a gala. Hats have long been a part of Dior’s work, particularly under the direction of Maria Grazia Chiuri. For her past four shows the designer made pageboy caps, prairie hats, and haute-couture berets. When asked about her penchant for the accessory, Chiuri told the Cut, “I think they define the look. It also gives a personal point of view about your style, it’s a sign.” Click ahead for some inspiration on how to spruce up your black-tie look, Dior style.