The Met Gala 2018 Theme Has Been Revealed

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff/2017 Getty Images

The 2018 Met Gala is taking a hard turn from last year’s avant-garde focus. The museum announced that it will present “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” For the first time, it will span three locations: the Anna Wintour Costume Center and the medieval galleries at the Met’s Fifth Avenue location, and the Cloisters in Upper Manhattan.

Along with papal dress on loan from the Sistine Chapel, the exhibit will showcase pieces by Donatella Versace, Coco Chanel, and John Galliano. According to Vogue, chief curator Andrew Bolton “aims to show how “material Christianity” has helped form “the Catholic imagination.”

Maybe it’s a smart ploy by Anna Wintour to get a more exciting (and naked dress–free) red carpet.