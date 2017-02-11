How to Wear Plaid Without Looking Like a Lumberjack

You Can Wear This High-Fashion Plaid to Work

Normally when plaid is “back,” it means an influx of Vivienne Westwood–esque tartan or cozy flannels. Both are great — but fall 2017 has one more: Glen plaid, also known as Prince of Wales check. A demure, neutral plaid that’s perhaps best associated with the bankers in Mary Poppins, it made a comeback at the fall 2017 runway shows. Balenciaga used it in capes; Calvin Klein included it in plastic-wrapped coats. Finally, a Demna- and Raf-approved trend that’s work-appropriate! Shop our picks below.

The Best Layering Tool

Pull off a ’90s look without flannel — layer this Ganni shift over a turtleneck with tights and boots.

Ganni Woodside Checked Wool-Blend Mini Dress $235, Net-a-Porter

The Best ’60s Moment

If wearing a plaid called “Prince of Wales” didn’t feel British enough for you, these mod boots definitely scream London Calling.

Metallic Pointed Toe Check Ankle Boots $130, Mango

The Best Suiting Piece

The double-breasted jacket feels modern with spruced-up sleeves.

C/Meo Collective We Woke Up Blazer $215, Shopbop

The Best Sleeves

2017 is the year of the sleeve. Join the trend with this Farrow dress.

Farrow State Dress $81, Need Supply

The Best Jumpsuit

A head-to-toe plaid look that’s surprisingly easy to wear.

Cooperative Glenn Plain Apron Ruffle Jumpsuit $79, Urban Outfitters

The Street-Style Favorite

The buttons and oversize sleeves remind us of the most popular street-style dress of the year — just in a fall-appropriate print.

Checked Dress With Button Detail $90, Zara

The Designer Knock-Off

Calvin Klein’s plastic covered jacket was the piece of Fashion Week. Capture the look at a much lower price with these Topshop trousers/leggings.

Prince of Wales Coated Treggings $55, Topshop

The Mini Skirt

If you have midi-skirt fatigue, this little draped number is the cure.

J.O.A. Draped Plaid Wrap Skirt $72, Nordstrom

