How to Wear Plaid Without Looking Like a Lumberjack

Normally when plaid is “back,” it means an influx of Vivienne Westwood–esque tartan or cozy flannels. Both are great — but fall 2017 has one more: Glen plaid, also known as Prince of Wales check. A demure, neutral plaid that’s perhaps best associated with the bankers in Mary Poppins, it made a comeback at the fall 2017 runway shows. Balenciaga used it in capes; Calvin Klein included it in plastic-wrapped coats. Finally, a Demna- and Raf-approved trend that’s work-appropriate! Shop our picks below.
The Best Layering Tool
Pull off a ’90s look without flannel — layer this Ganni shift over a turtleneck with tights and boots.
The Best ’60s Moment
If wearing a plaid called “Prince of Wales” didn’t feel British enough for you, these mod boots definitely scream London Calling.
The Best Suiting Piece
The double-breasted jacket feels modern with spruced-up sleeves.
The Best Sleeves
2017 is the year of the sleeve. Join the trend with this Farrow dress.
The Best Jumpsuit
A head-to-toe plaid look that’s surprisingly easy to wear.
The Street-Style Favorite
The buttons and oversize sleeves remind us of the most popular street-style dress of the year — just in a fall-appropriate print.
The Designer Knock-Off
Calvin Klein’s plastic covered jacket was the piece of Fashion Week. Capture the look at a much lower price with these Topshop trousers/leggings.
The Mini Skirt
If you have midi-skirt fatigue, this little draped number is the cure.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.
Comments