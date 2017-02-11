The Latest on the Cut

11:14 a.m.

Michelle Obama’s Former Chief of Staff on the Importance of Diversity

Tchen spoke with the Cut in an exclusive interview at the Obama Foundation Summit.

11:11 a.m.

Are Uggs Cool? The Jury’s Still Out, But These Are on Sale.

Hideous or not hideous? We can’t tell anymore.

11:00 a.m.

A Reykjavík Pied-à-Terre Inspired by the Natural Colors of Iceland

Designer Sheila Bridges took inspiration for her second home from the hues of the northern lights, the North Atlantic, basalt rocks, and black sand.

10:50 a.m.

Rick Perry Thinks That Increased Fossil-Fuel Usage Will Prevent Sexual Assault

Truly amazing mental gymnastics by our Energy Secretary.

10:25 a.m.

Why Is Selena Gomez Wearing Justin Bieber’s Sweaty Hockey Jersey?

There’s no way that thing smelled okay after his game.

10:16 a.m.

How to Wear Plaid Without Looking Like a Lumberjack

A sophisticated print for the office.

10:11 a.m.

Russia Launches Investigation Into 14-Year-Old Model’s Death

The teenager died while on a three-month assignment in China

9:44 a.m.

NPR Staffers Are Furious About How CEO Handled Harassment Allegations

“There were repeated complaints to management going back more than a year, and nothing ever happened.”

9:42 a.m.

The Mom Who Used to Feel Different From Other Moms

“I am a special-needs mom, but I’m also just like anyone else.”

9:37 a.m.

Fly Away in Prada’s Feathered Heels

A flight of fancy for your feet.

9:00 a.m.

How I Got Clear, Perfect Skin on My Wedding Day

One bride’s routine.

7:27 a.m.

Television Writer Accuses Dustin Hoffman of Sexual Harassment in the ’90s

Television writer and producer Wendy Riss Gatsiounis is the second woman to accuse Hoffman of prior misconduct.

6:14 a.m.

Condé Nast Kills One of Their Most Discussed Magazine’s Print Edition

They’ll also reportedly cut the frequency of GQ, Glamour, Allure, and Architectural Digest.

6:00 a.m.

Too Many Doctors Still Believe Dangerous Racial Stereotypes

The online outrage over a medical textbook barely begins to address a widespread problem.

5:42 a.m.

Kevin Spacey Is ‘Taking the Time Necessary to Seek Evaluation and Treatment’

Spacey has been accused by multiple actors and a filmmaker of sexual misconduct.

Yesterday at 5:53 p.m.

Notre Dame Is Going to Stop Providing Free Birth Control

Students and staff are affected after the Trump administration rolled back a federal mandate that requires employers to cover contraception costs.

Yesterday at 5:38 p.m.

Watch This 4-Year-Old Tell the Truth About Jake Gyllenhaal

Leila has some thoughts about his beard.

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

The Ultimate Instagram Exhibit Is Back in New York

Yayoi Kusama brings two new infinity rooms and more artwork to David Zwirner.

Yesterday at 4:36 p.m.

This Halloween Asylum Had the Craziest Costumes

Inspiration from Baz Luhrmann and Presley Gerber.

Yesterday at 4:09 p.m.

A Smartwatch With Actual Style

It won’t look dated when the next model drops.