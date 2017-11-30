Photo: Courtesy of Deciem

The most disruptive and unusual skin-care brand in the world will be coming to America. WWD reports that starting next month, Canadian company Deciem’s The Ordinary, which the Cut has posited as the Everlane of skin care for its radical transparency, will begin selling at Sephora. Previously only available to American consumers for purchase online, this will be the company’s first major push into the U.S. Currently, the brand’s only brick-and-mortar presence in NYC is at an Opening Ceremony pop-up at 35 Howard Street from now through December 3.

With the most expensive The Ordinary product at $20, it will be one of the most accessible brands in Sephora. Co-Ceo Nicola Kilner said to WWD, “What The Ordinary has done is managed to bridge what luxury is. So actually, it’s not about price point — it’s about good quality, it’s about being transparent, it’s about being honest.”

In addition to The Ordinary, Sephora will launch a new Deciem brand called Abnomoly containing more unusual products like gold paint and hyaluronic acid mouthwash. The Ordinary will be available online at Sephora starting December, and in-stores March giving you plenty to time to learn about all your acids and Google, “What’s a granactive retinoid?”