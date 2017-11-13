You Can Finally Shop Tracee Ellis Ross’s Under $75 Clothing Line

Photo: Courtesy of JCPenney

Though the term is used far too often in fashion, Tracee Ellis Ross is an actual icon. Taking cues from her mother Diana Ross, Tracee has given us serious fashion looks on countless red carpets, and now fans are eagerly awaiting her new clothing collection with JCPenney.

The 45-piece limited-edition capsule is finally available to shop in stores and online, and includes a ton of mix-and-match separates, sequin dresses for the holidays, and accessories — all $75 and under. Scroll ahead to see what we’re buying.

FOR EVERYBODY AND EVERY BODY ~ #HeavenTux Tux jacket $59, Tux pant $59 Sizes range from Small to 3X Available November 12 only at @JCPenney! #TER4JCP Photo by @TerryTsiolis A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Oct 9, 2017 at 6:41am PDT

GET YOUR GLOW ON with the #glowdress, $74 one of the 45 pieces in my holiday collection available November 12 exclusively at @JCPenney! #TER4JCP Photo by @TerryTsiolis A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Oct 9, 2017 at 6:42am PDT

DOUBLE THE FUN ~ Alencia and I twinning in the #IlluminatedDress, $34 with the drawstring pouch. I’m wearing one of my scarves from the collection as a head wrap! #TER4JCP #Nov12 📷by @terrytsiolis A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Nov 5, 2017 at 4:16pm PST

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.