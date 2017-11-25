Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Apparently unsatisfied with his win last year, Trump is still obsessed with who Time magazine names Person (or “Man”) of the Year. Last night, Trump tweeted that he “took a pass” on being awarded the title for 2017 — a claim that the magazine swiftly denied, The Hill reports.

In December 2016, Time named Trump the 2016 Person of the Year for “reminding America that demagoguery feeds on despair and that truth is only as powerful as the trust in those who speak it,” among other equally cynical reasons. This was undeniably a big moment for Trump, as he has tweeted his frustration with 2011, 2013, 2014, and 2015’s Person of the Year (surprisingly, he did not tweet about 2012’s winner, Barack Obama).

While most would be grateful for the rest of their lives upon receiving such an honor, Trump is not like most people. In his tweet last night, he claimed that he probably would’ve been Person of the Year again but he didn’t want to “agree to an interview and a major photo shoot.”

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

Three hours later, Time responded to Trump. Despite being so preoccupied with the award, the president does not understand the process of selecting the winner.

The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6. — TIME (@TIME) November 25, 2017

Alan Murray, Time Inc.’s chief content officer, also chimed in.

Amazing. Not a speck of truth here—Trump tweets he 'took a pass' at being named TIME's person of the year https://t.co/D6SJgyTpcY — Alan Murray (@alansmurray) November 25, 2017

Earlier this year, a Washington Post report found that Trump had fake covers of the magazine hanging in at least five of his golf clubs, which Time asked him to remove from his properties. In the words of Trump, that was some real fake news.