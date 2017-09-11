Photo: INSTARimages.com/INSTARimages.com

After months of giving extremely sad interviews about his definitely real (former) relationship with Taylor Swift, it looks like Tom Hiddleston has finally moved on.

On Thursday, the British actor was spotted cuddling a beautiful brunette on the streets of London. The pictures just totally coincidentally, not at all intentionally, happened to take place the day before Swift’s new album, lower-case “r” reputation, is set to be released, letting us all know that he’s doing totally fiiiine, why do you ask?

So heartwarming to see Hiddleston finally find love again.