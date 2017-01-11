A Smartwatch With Actual Style

As far as watches go, smartwatches will always be cool if you’re the type who needs the latest gadget. But the normally futuristic designs can become dated, especially when the next model releases. Leave it to Tory Burch to create a version that could be best described as classically stylish.

The brand is releasing a menswear-inspired smartwatch today that hooks up with your iPhone or Android phone. You can track your movement, water intake, and sleep. Plus it’ll play music, receive notifications, and (best of all) take photos from your wrist like a chic, preppy Bond villain. Bonus: it doesn’t need to be charged nightly.

The watch comes in four colors and materials, ranging from a navy and cream cloth band to a gold metal watch inspired by their best-selling Collins watch. Shop the styles below.

Photo: Richard Robninson Buy ToryTrack Hybrid Smartwatch, Gold-tone Stainless Steel/Navy $295, Tory Burch

Photo: Richard Robninson Buy ToryTrack Hybrid Smartwatch, Gold-tone Stainless Steel/Ivory $295, Tory Burch

Buy ToryTrack Hybrid Smartwatch, Leather/Gold Tone $250, Tory Burch

Photo: Richard Robninson Buy ToryTrack Hybrid Smart Watch Navy/Ivory/Gold-Tone $250, Tory Burch

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.