View Slideshow Photo: Tory Williams for The Wing

The Wing, Audrey Gelman’s “coven” for notable and professional women who like to network, opened its second location last Monday. Housed in a manufacturing warehouse built in 1980, the Soho outpost is three times the size of the inaugural location on East 20th Street. The Wing’s operators have filled the cavernous space with a new library of books written by women, a café and bar serving drinks mixed by women, and arrangements of jewel-toned sofas and chairs, chosen by a woman.

Chiara de Rege, said woman, designed the millennial pink–funhouse interiors for The Wing’s first location. For the Soho outpost, “I felt like we have to do something more elevated,” she says. “The first location, I find it quite cozy, these subtle pastel colors. With the new site, the high ceilings, and those skylights? I just felt like this is an epic space.”

De Rege took a handful of design cues from Italy, both by visiting the annual Salone del Mobile fair in Milan and by looking at work from contemporaries like Dimore Studio in Milan. She made good on some of the details seen in the paper rendering of The Wing released in July, like the deep green and red seating. Other pieces, like vintage and vintage-inspired chandeliers from 1stdibs, and custom wallpaper from Joana Avillez and Payton Turner, can be seen in full now.

Some design choices carried over from the first location, too: “The first time around we were loving terrazzo, and the second time around we were still loving terrazzo,” de Rege says. “So we committed to it in the bathroom.”