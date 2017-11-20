Tracee Ellis Ross Wore Her Mom’s Bedazzled Blouse to the AMAs

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On Sunday night, actress Tracee Ellis Ross hosted the 45th annual American Music Awards, and naturally she took the opportunity to flaunt a number of outfit changes.

In addition to wearing a tulle gown, feather coat, and bedazzled jumpsuit, Ross also paid homage to her mother, Diana Ross, with a sequin blouse she found in her garage. The top was part of a white tuxedo number Diana Ross wore during a 1981 performance with Michael Jackson on CBS, which she paired with a bow tie and sequin socks.

It was a fitting fashion tribute for more reasons than one, as Diana Ross was also presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award that evening. The whole Ross family joined her onstage to present her with a statuette, as well as her beloved fanny pack, which she recently tweeted that she lost at Marshalls. It was a glorious reunion.

We can only imagine what other outfits (and waist-bags) Diana Ross has lying around in her garage …