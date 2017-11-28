Trump Insists Melania ‘Truly Loves’ Being First Lady

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Contrary to prior reports, Melania Trump “truly loves” being First Lady, according to the man whom her Twitter faves would suggest she hates. Clearly angered by the anonymous source who told Vanity Fair earlier this week that Melania did not want this position “come hell or high water,” the AP reports that Trump took to Twitter this morning to respond with his expected combative meanderings:

Melania, our great and very hard working First Lady, who truly loves what she is doing, always thought that “if you run, you will win.” She would tell everyone that, “no doubt, he will win.” I also felt I would win (or I would not have run) - and Country is doing great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2017

Trump then proceeded to retweet two of his wife’s joyful tweets about Christmas, because despite looking like she was in the midst of an existential crisis while watching ballerinas dance around the White House yesterday, Melania has been using many exclamation marks in her tweets about the holiday season.

The decorations are up! @WhiteHouse is ready to celebrate! Wishing you a Merry Christmas & joyous holiday season! pic.twitter.com/d6ZuyeFvrw — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 27, 2017

And, according to a statement that Melania’s spokesperson released to CNN yesterday, Melania is “honored by her role.”

“Once again part of the liberal media, this time Vanity Fair, has written a story riddled with unnamed sources and false assertions. As a magazine tailored to women it is shameful that they continue to write salacious and false stories meant to demean Mrs. Trump, rather than focus on her positive work as First Lady as a supportive wife and mother. As has been stated on the record many times before, she is honored by her role.”

Following conflicting reports of Melania’s contentment or lack thereof, once again, we must ask: What is she thinking?