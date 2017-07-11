Trump Kicked Off First Call With French President by Saying, ‘I Love Your Wine’

Photo: Getty Images

It’s no secret that President Trump is a big fan of outsourcing. Including, it seems, when it comes hiring advice. In his new book, Gaspard Gantzer, a former aide to the previous French President, François Hollande, claims that two days after he was elected, Trump called the Elysée Palace to gush about France, and repeatedly ask for personnel guidance.

According to TheLocal.fr, Trump reportedly began the conversation by effusively praising President Hollande, and listing all of the things he loves about France: “I love France, I love French people, I love your country, I love Paris, I love your wine, I love … ” before Hollande cut him off to discuss more pressing issues, like terrorism, and the Paris climate accord.

In response to the French president’s concerns, Trump, ever the negotiator, allegedly gave the extremely persuasive answer of: “’Everything you want’ before a long ‘yeaaaahhhh.’” (Trump later told Hollande’s successor, Emmanuel Macron, that he plans to withdraw the U.S. from the climate accord. Yeeaaaahhhh.)

Trump also reportedly asked Hollande for hiring advice three times.

“You know my country. You know many great Americans. And you are one of the greatest leaders in the world, so let me ask you a question: could you help me with the recruiting of my new staff? I need recommendations.”

Gantzer said the French felt the new president was: “was making so much fun of them it became funny.” Though Gantzer did not include what President Hollande said after the call, he says the room was “aghast.”

Hollande probably wishes he had had a First Dog like Nemo to interrupt that bizarre phone call.