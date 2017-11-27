Just five short hours ago, the royal engagement between Prince Harry (famously British) and Meghan Markle (famously not) was announced, but already everyone has a take. From the ring to her coat to speculations on who will attend the wedding, the announcement has anyone remotely interested in the Royals in a tizzy. It’s also a historic announcement as Markle is the first biracial American to marry into the British monarchy. Go ahead — be happy about the announcement and revel in the reactions below.
