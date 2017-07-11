Ulta’s First Manhattan Store Will Open This Week

Photo: Larry Washburn/Getty Images/fStop

There are nearly 1,000 Ulta locations sprinkled around the United States, and this Friday at 7:45 a.m. one is finally (finally) making landfall in Manhattan.

For the uninitiated, Ulta is a beauty destination much like Sephora. However, unlike Sephora, the store features both premium and drugstore brands. The Manhattan location is poised to be huge and will offer salon appointments in addition to products. Customers will be able to choose from laser facials provided by Skin Laundry and makeup applications administered by MAC professionals. Benefit will deliver in-store brow services, and Dermalogica will administer facials. To cap it off, the new Ulta location is also equipped with a full-service salon and will provide haircuts and color services.

The first 100 guests who arrive on Friday will win a beauty product and a salon discount. The tough choice, it seems, will hinge on deciding which salon service you’ll want to book.

Store information:

Ulta Beauty

184 East 86th Street at Third Avenue