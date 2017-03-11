Photo: Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Turkish workers who allegedly were not paid for their work after their firm closed have been tagging Zara clothes in Istanbul seeking help. The tags read, “I made this item you are going to buy, but I didn’t get paid for it,” and implore the buyer to put pressure on Zara to paying them.

According to the Associated Press, the tags say they were employed by an independent manufacturer, Bravo, which closed overnight without paying their employees. The campaign seeks three months’ pay and severance for the workers.

Zara has long been accused of using slave labor and sweatshops to make their clothes. Zara’s founder, Amancio Ortega, recently overtook Bill Gates to become the richest man in the world.