18 mins ago

Retail Giant Sued After Employee Finds Camera In Bathroom

She’s suing for $2 million in damages.

7:30 a.m.

My Parents Are Obsessed With Me Making More Money

Here’s how to make it through the holidays (and the rest of the year).

6:30 a.m.

13 Unsubtle Wedding Bouquets for the Bold Bride

Mango calla lilies, orange orchids, pink peonies, and more bright blooms.

6:30 a.m.

A Surreal Take on Holiday Jewelry

Baubles for your face.

6:00 a.m.

The Mom Who Learned to Let Go

“I think one of the things that being pregnant taught me was that I can’t control everything.”

12:02 a.m.

Matt Lauer Allegedly Texted NBC Employee Evidence of Sexual Misconduct

The messages reportedly played a key role in the network’s swift decision to termination the Today co-host.

Yesterday at 11:16 p.m.

Angela Landsbury Upset by ‘Brutish’ Reaction to Sexual-Harassment Quote

“There is no excuse whatsoever for men to harass women in an abusive sexual manner.”

Yesterday at 10:58 p.m.

Reporter: Trump Once Bragged ‘Nothing in the World Like a First Rate Pussy’

An editor changed the quote in the 2000 profile to “first-rate talent.”

Yesterday at 10:43 p.m.

Meghan Markle Looked Exactly the Same in College

According to her sophomore year sorority photo.

Yesterday at 9:16 p.m.

House of Representatives Will Now Also Require Anti-Sexual Harassment Training

More baby steps.

Yesterday at 6:51 p.m.

Afghan Girls’ Robotics Team Wins First Place In European Competition

They invented a solar-powered robot that could help small-scale farmers in their fields.

Yesterday at 5:56 p.m.

Two More NBC Staffers File Harassment Complaints After Matt Lauer’s Termination

At least two more women have come forward.

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

Celebrating the Work of Black Women Photographers

The new journal Mfon launches today.

Yesterday at 4:52 p.m.

This Tool Gives You Bouncy Salon Hair

Maybe don’t tell your hairstylist.

Yesterday at 4:34 p.m.

Ann Curry Addresses Matt Lauer Firing News: ‘I’m Still Really Processing It’

“The women’s movement got us into the workplace, but it didn’t make us safe once we got there.”

Yesterday at 4:17 p.m.

The Biggest Bombshells From the Matt Lauer Sexual-Harassment Scandal

From having an auto-lock on his office door to allegedly giving sex toys to female staffers.

Yesterday at 3:51 p.m.

American Tourists Face Prison Time in Thailand for Bare Butt Photos

The pair could get 12 years for photos in front of famed Buddhist temple Wat Arun.

Yesterday at 3:49 p.m.

In 2008, Matt Lauer Joked That He Had Slept With Both Katie Couric and Ann Curry

“Let me just say that I saw that colon a lot before the rest of you saw it.”

Yesterday at 3:34 p.m.

How to Wear Slip Dresses During Winter

Go from cool to cozy.

Yesterday at 3:02 p.m.

Bruce Springsteen Is the Solo-Wine-Drinking Character in a Nancy Meyers Movie

Born to drink wine.