Victoria’s Secret Announces This Year’s Fashion Show Performers

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret

While the majority of the news surrounding this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has been about who’s not performing, due to China denying visas to models like Gigi Hadid, the lingerie powerhouse finally released the list of artists and models who will be present in Shanghai on November 20. The lineup was announced by People.

Fifty-five models will be walking this year, and the list contains a handful of iconic Angels like Karlie Kloss, Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, and Stella Maxwell, among others. Entertainers include Harry Styles, Miguel, Leslie Odom Jr., and “Chinese sensation” Jane Zhang, People reports. They also offered the following 2017 Fashion Show cheat sheet.

• 55 models • 20 countries represented • 88 runway looks • 37 set of wings • Average Angel Height is 5-ft 10-in. • The Angels walking in this year’s show have a combined total of over 143 million Instagram followers • $2 million Champagne Nights Fantasy bra worn by Angel Lais Ribeiro featuring 6,000 precious gems including diamonds, yellow sapphires and blue topaz • 32 makeup artists • 27 hair stylists • 11 manicurists using 75 bottles of Le Chat Nail polish • 2,320 individual olive leaves were created by Kirk Maxson for Sanne Vloet’s wings in Goddesses • Every look in the Porcelain Angel section has a hand-painted element

The show will be broadcast on Tuesday, November 28, at 10 p.m. on CBS.