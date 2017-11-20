Watch How Bergdorf Goodman’s Holiday Windows Were Made

Bergdorf Goodman’s holiday window displays have long been a festive cornerstone on Fifth Ave. This year, the department store continues its tradition of visual storytelling with an exhibit titled “To New York, With Love.” Each window is dedicated to a world-renowned NYC cultural institution, such as the New York Philharmonic, the Museum of Natural History, and the New York Botanical Garden.

David Hoey, Bergdorf Goodman’s resident window dresser, takes us behind the scenes and shows us how he brings his vision to life.