A Fashion Film for Holiday-Movie Nostalgia

Sergio Rossi Filmed a Winter Wonderland of Festive Shoes

By
’Tis the season! Photo: Courtesy of Sergio Rossi

Celebrating a festive new shoe collection, Sergio Rossi has released an animated short film that reimagines the brand’s real-life luxury shoe factory in San Mauro Pascoli, Italy, as a winter wonderland. Titled The Artisanal Orchestra and directed by Virgilio Villoresi, the clip offers a whimsical preview of the sr1 holiday collection’s sparkling slippers and booties. Dolls pull metallic heels through the snow like sleighs and hover around a conveyor belt like tiny holiday elves, all to the tune of dramatic violin strokes. Watch the clip below for a throwback to old claymation holiday movies, and scroll to see shoes in the collection.

Shop the Story

Photo: Courtesy of Sergio Rossi
Buy
Squared Toe Low Boot in Silver Crackled Lamé Leather $1,750, Sergio Rossi
Photo: Courtesy of Sergio Rossi
Buy
Squared Toe Red Slipper with Silvered Metal Plate $1,100, Sergio Rossi
Photo: Courtesy of Sergio Rossi
Buy
Slipper in Silver Glitter and Laminated Leather $1,100, Sergio Rossi
Photo: Courtesy of Sergio Rossi
Buy
Court Shoe in Silver Laminated Crackled Leather $1,100, Sergio Rossi

