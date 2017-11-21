A Fashion Film for Holiday-Movie Nostalgia

Photo: Courtesy of Sergio Rossi

Celebrating a festive new shoe collection, Sergio Rossi has released an animated short film that reimagines the brand’s real-life luxury shoe factory in San Mauro Pascoli, Italy, as a winter wonderland. Titled The Artisanal Orchestra and directed by Virgilio Villoresi, the clip offers a whimsical preview of the sr1 holiday collection’s sparkling slippers and booties. Dolls pull metallic heels through the snow like sleighs and hover around a conveyor belt like tiny holiday elves, all to the tune of dramatic violin strokes. Watch the clip below for a throwback to old claymation holiday movies, and scroll to see shoes in the collection.

