Watch the Third Episode of She’s the Ticket

Since Donald Trump was elected, an unprecedented number of women have felt compelled to throw their hats into the political arena, resulting in a string of groundbreaking victories in Tuesday’s elections. In the newly released third episode of She’s the Ticket — Topic’s new web series chronicling the journeys of five women running for office across the country — we meet Laura Moser, a writer/journalist running for Congress in Texas’s Seventh Congressional District. (Although a political novice, Moser’s husband used to work for Obama, and she also had a brush with viral news fame when her 2-year-old daughter had a tantrum in the Red Room in front of Obama.)

“I felt, like, physically assaulted, as a woman and a Jew as a mother, [and] I resolved to change my life that day,” says Moser about how Trump’s victory impelled her to move back to the neighborhood she grew up in so she could try and flip the traditionally Republican district blue. Watch her story below: