White House Official Says Voters Should Decide Roy Moore’s Fate

When asked about Roy Moore’s alleged sexual misconduct on this morning’s “Meet The Press,” a White House official said that voters should get to decide whether or not the allegations against him should immediately disqualify the Republican Senate candidate, NBC reports.

White House Office of Management and Budget director Mick Mulvaney started off by defending Trump’s silence surrounding the accusations against Moore, saying the president “doesn’t know who to believe,” and therefore thinks “thinks that the voters of Alabama should decide.”

“I think that’s the most commonsense way to look at it,” he said.

Roy Blunt, Republican Senator of Missouri, echoed a message similar to Mulvaney’s. While he said that the accusations against Moore are “more credible than [Moore’s] response,” the voters of Alabama ultimately get to decide who they believe. When the conversation shifted to Trump’s own accusations of sexual assault, which have come from more than a dozen women, Blunt reiterated his stance.

“Whatever [the accusers’ had to say, people heard that and they elected President Trump president of the United States,” he said. “At some point I think you ought to let the voters have a say here.”