Two More Women Have Accused Roy Moore of Unwanted Sexual Advances

Photo: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Early this evening, Roy Moore had a new sexual assault accuser, marking the Republican Senate candidate’s sixth public accusation, AL.com reports. What differentiated this alleged incident from the others, though, was that the woman said it happened in 1991, making it the first dating to a time after Moore was married. Just a few hours later, another allegation was published in The Washington Post, in which another woman said that Moore harassed her at the mall and called her school to ask her out.

The first accuser, Tina Johnson, remembered walking into then-attorney Roy Moore’s office when she was 28 years old. Unemployed, soon to be divorced, and preparing to sign over custody of her 12-year-old son to her mother, Johnson was vulnerable, to make an understatement. She told AL.com that Moore started acting inappropriate as soon as she walked in the room.

“He kept commenting on my looks, telling me how pretty I was, how nice I looked,” recalled Johnson. “He was saying that my eyes were beautiful.”

It made her uncomfortable. “I was thinking, can we hurry up and get out of here?”

She told AL.com that he continued to harass her, and at one point getting so close to her face that she could smell his breath. He asked suggestive questions about whether or not her young daughters were as pretty as she, and he wanted to know what color of eyes they had, Johnson recalled. Then he became more physical.

Once the papers were signed, she and her mother got up to leave. After her mother walked through the door first, she said, Moore came up behind her.

It was at that point, she recalled, he grabbed her buttocks.

“He didn’t pinch it; he grabbed it,” said Johnson. She was so surprised she didn’t say anything. She didn’t tell her mother.

Johnson, who approached AL.com earlier this week to finally tell her story, said she wishes she had turned around and slapped Moore that day, but did not out of surprise and discomfort. She said she has not spoken with Moore since that day, nor has she spoken to any of the five other women who have accused him.

The newest accuser is Gena Richardson, a woman who now joins the four others who say that Moore pursued them between 1977 and 1982, when they were teenagers or young women working at the mall. Her story, which her friend Kayla McLaughlin corroborated to The Post, describes an extremely persistent Moore who asked Richardson for her number — a request that she denied. Then, he allegedly did what no sane person would do.

A few days later, she says, she was in trigonometry class at Gadsden High when she was summoned to the principal’s office over the intercom in her classroom. She had a phone call.

“I said ‘Hello?’” Richardson recalls. “And the male on the other line said, ‘Gena, this is Roy Moore.’ I was like, ‘What?!’ He said, ‘What are you doing?’ I said, ‘I’m in trig class.’ ”

Richardson says Moore asked her out again on the call. A few days later, after he asked her out at Sears, she relented and agreed, feeling both nervous and flattered. They met that night at a movie theater in the mall after she got off work, a date that ended with Moore driving her to her car in a dark parking lot behind Sears and giving her what she called an unwanted, “forceful” kiss that left her scared.

While Moore’s campaign did not respond to The Post’s or AL.com’s request for comment, he has denied engaging in any sort of inappropriate sexual behavior.

This post has been updated to include an additional accuser who also came forward Wednesday night.