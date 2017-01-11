The Ultimate Instagram Exhibit Is Back in New York

View Slideshow Photo: Yayoi Kusama/Courtesy of David Zwirner, NY/Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo/Singapore/Shanghai/Victoria Miro, London

Yayoi Kusama’s ultimate Instagram exhibit is back in New York City tomorrow at David Zwirner — featuring two new infinity rooms, new flower sculptures, 66 paintings, and a polka-dot room. The Japanese artist, 88, has described her soul-searching, polka-dotted, colorful paintings as “messages” of something greater. “The most important thing in the world is peace, happiness and love because the world around us has such hatred,” she told WWD in 2012. “If I can contribute as an artist, that is how I would like to use my life.”

Two shows will appear at David Zwirner gallery spaces: “Festival of Life,” on West 19th Street (where you’ll find the new infinity rooms), and “Infinity Nets” on East 69th Street. The exhibitions include some never-before-seen paintings from her My Eternal Soul series, decorated with dots, amoeba forms, plants, and other motifs. Click through to preview the exhibition.

“Yayoi Kusama: Festival of Life,” will be on view at David Zwirner at 525 and 533 W. 19th St. “Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Nets” will be on view at 34 E. 69th St. Both are open to the public from November 2 through December 16.