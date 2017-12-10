No one wants to give a present that ends up relegated to the regift pile. Below, we’ve outlined a few ideas that your friends and family will cherish on a daily basis, like a timeless Bulova Rubaiyat watch with a vintage feel. These goods are both functional and gorgeous thanks to expert craftsmanship and impeccable design. Trust us, no one will be recycling gifts this year.
A Classic Timepiece
The Bulova Rubaiyat watch blends modern, refined features with a vintage design for a sophisticated piece you can wear day to day. With a python leather strap, diamond bezel, and textured dial, this stunner is the epitome of empowered femininity — which is a look that never goes out of style.
A Candle That Doubles as Décor
This LITE+CYCLE Sage Vessel is made of pure sage essential oil and housed in a perfectly simple jar you can use to stash just about anything — matches, marbles, mahjong tiles — after use.
A Rich-Looking Briefcase
Ideal for anyone whose career warrants an impressive carrier, an elegant leather briefcase is the epitome of professional style. They’ll use this sleek black version (with a built-in laptop sleeve) every day for years to come.
A Cashmere Wrap That Holds Up
The best cashmere doesn’t pill or stretch, is hard to stain, and feels buttery soft against your skin. This is that cashmere. Perfect for your picky friend who’s always cold.
A Super Functional Bar Cart Accessory
This bottle opener removes corks in two easy motions and looks at home on any bar cart. Give this to a friend with sommelier aspirations.
A Hygge-Approved Blanket
This monochromatic throw is every minimalist’s dream couch accessory, but it won’t stay perfectly folded for long. It’s made from 100-percent, fine-grade wool and loomed in Pennsylvania, meaning it’s exceptionally warm.”
An All-Occasion Accessory
Designer Lilian Afshar has created a line of clutches that look amazing with any ensemble and are just as beautiful on a shelf when not in use. Every clutch is uniquely handmade — so you’re basically giving a one-of-a-kind work of art.
A Chic Coffee Maker
If the caffeine addict in your life is a slave to their clunky drip machine – or worse, an instant pod brewer – elevate their coffee routine with an attractive French press. This one looks tasteful on any kitchen counter.
For Those Up for a Challenge
This puzzle will keep guests occupied throughout the holidays (and if it’s difficult enough, all year long). Perfect for that friend who is forever hosting family and friends in town.
For Looking Fancy in Pre-Check
The color green is associated with feelings of nature, balance, calm, and progress — all wonderful and necessary qualities for those who travel frequently. Offset stress on-the-go with a gorgeous, personalized passport holder designed to soothe your senses until takeoff.
This is paid content produced for an advertiser by New York Brand Studio. The editorial staff of The Cut did not play a role in its creation.
