The Latest on the Cut

5:07 p.m.

Former Trump Adviser Says He Has It Worse Than Harassment Victims

Carter Page said Al Franken’s victims “would most likely prefer being briefly groped” to what he’s gone through.

4:45 p.m.

Eminem Finally Apologized to His Ex-wife

His new album has a song called “Bad Husband.”

3:45 p.m.

Eckhaus Latta Models on the Gifts They Want for the Holidays

From Calvin Klein ankle boots to an infrared sauna.

3:14 p.m.

I Love My Short-Haired Bachelor Contestant

As a teenager, I was often teased by my friends for my attraction to girls on the short-haired side.

3:00 p.m.

The Singer-Songwriter Who Thinks It’s Time Musicians Fight for Human Rights

She spilled the tea on industry sexual harassment and Trump.

2:54 p.m.

Kansas Democrat Is First Female Political Casualty of the ‘Reckoning’

An old company settlement with a man alleging sexual harassment brought down the promising congressional candidacy of Andrea Ramsey.

2:42 p.m.

You’ll Never Guess Who Co-wrote Tiffany Haddish’s New Memoir

One hint, he penned a sexist bro-bible in 2006.

2:36 p.m.

Harvey Weinstein’s Estranged Wife Will Return to Fashion Week

Marchesa’s first presentation since the scandal unfolded is happening in February.

2:12 p.m.

A Bargain Hunter’s Guide to New Year’s Eve Outfits

Get in on the holiday sale action.

2:03 p.m.

12 Gift Ideas for a New Dad

Baby gear that’s actually stylish.

1:37 p.m.

This Isn’t the First Time Omarosa’s Been Fired From the White House

She had four jobs in two years during the Clinton administration.

1:31 p.m.

Supermodels Wearing Nothing But Spaghetti Is a Hot New Trend

What’s with all the nude pasta photo shoots?

1:04 p.m.

Ann Coulter Lives an Empty Life of Quiet Desperation (Her Words)

The controversial conservative pundit went full Twitter sad girl.

12:35 p.m.

Another Major Fashion Label Is Going Fur-Free

In the past, this brand hasn’t been PETA-approved.

12:25 p.m.

The Meanest Facialist in New York Made Me Cry

Who gives the most painful facials to supermodels in NYC?

12:25 p.m.

Sean Spicer Has Weighed in on the Omarosa White House Drama

He told Fox News he doesn’t know why she was hired.

12:09 p.m.

Dennis Rodman Is Trying to Unite the U.S. and North Korea With Ugly Sweaters

Proceeds go toward wounded veterans.

12:00 p.m.

Gift of the Day: The World’s Fanciest Nail Polish

A Christian Louboutin item that’s actually affordable.

11:54 a.m.

This Ice Cream Shop Is Changing Their Controversial Sexy Cow Logo

Their manager also quit over the whole affair.

11:46 a.m.

I Found the Best Drugstore Brow Pencil

After testing a ton of them.