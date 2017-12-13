13 Foolproof Gift Ideas for Your Mom

Buying holiday gifts for your mom can be tough. You want to get something nice (after all, she gave birth to you) but it can be difficult to find something that she doesn’t already own and wouldn’t think to get herself. Whether you’re on a budget or want to splurge (with a little help from your siblings!), we’ve found 13 presents she’s sure to appreciate. Scroll ahead for our top picks.
Universally Flattering Workout Leggings
Everyone looks good in these, and the high waist means they won’t roll down during a workout.
An Everyday Tote
It’s real leather for under $200 — perfect for the woman who is still toting around packs of Kleenex in case you need one.
If She Likes to Cook
This crate comes with olive oil, olive soap, an olive candle, and an actual olive tree — perfect for moms who like to cook or garden (or just really enjoy olives.)
Super-Cozy Slippers
True story: I bought these for my mom last year, wore them while I was home, and ended up buying myself a pair because they’re so snuggly.
The Can’t-Go-Wrong Gift
Because moms are always cold. And because black goes with everything.
The Less Pricey Can’t-Go-Wrong Gift
This is made of real cashmere and comes in a million colors.
Custom Jeans That’ll Fit Perfectly
$124 for custom fit jeans is a steal, and NYDJ offers a range of silhouettes so she can get her perfect pair.
Chic Leather Loafers
There’s no nicer way to avoid wearing heels.
Cool-Mom Earrings
These will make her feel like one of the kids. (And you can borrow them!)
Metallic Platform Sneakers
For the mom who likes a little glamour in everything she wears.
Timeless Stud Earrings
An ideal go-in-with-your-siblings gift, these are so timeless that she’ll be wearing them forever.
A Really Nice Sweater
It’s pricey, but the quality can’t be beat.
Fancy Luggage
Everyone who has shopped for luggage knows that Tumi is the best out there.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.
