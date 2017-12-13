13 Foolproof Gift Ideas for Your Mom

Buying holiday gifts for your mom can be tough. You want to get something nice (after all, she gave birth to you) but it can be difficult to find something that she doesn’t already own and wouldn’t think to get herself. Whether you’re on a budget or want to splurge (with a little help from your siblings!), we’ve found 13 presents she’s sure to appreciate. Scroll ahead for our top picks.

Universally Flattering Workout Leggings

Everyone looks good in these, and the high waist means they won’t roll down during a workout. Spanx Workout Leggings $74 on Amazon

An Everyday Tote

It’s real leather for under $200 — perfect for the woman who is still toting around packs of Kleenex in case you need one. Frye Harvest Tote $198 on Frye

If She Likes to Cook

This crate comes with olive oil, olive soap, an olive candle, and an actual olive tree — perfect for moms who like to cook or garden (or just really enjoy olives.) Williams Sonoma Olive Crate $80 on Williams Sonoma

Super-Cozy Slippers

True story: I bought these for my mom last year, wore them while I was home, and ended up buying myself a pair because they’re so snuggly. Ugg Slippers $85 on Nordstrom

The Can’t-Go-Wrong Gift

The Less Pricey Can’t-Go-Wrong Gift

Custom Jeans That’ll Fit Perfectly

$124 for custom fit jeans is a steal, and NYDJ offers a range of silhouettes so she can get her perfect pair. NYDJ The Gift Of Fit $124 on Amazon

Chic Leather Loafers

Cool-Mom Earrings

Metallic Platform Sneakers

Timeless Stud Earrings

A Really Nice Sweater

Fancy Luggage

Photo: Copyright GSI Commerce Everyone who has shopped for luggage knows that Tumi is the best out there. Tumi Luggage $418 on Nordstrom

