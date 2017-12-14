Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

2017 had its fair share of celebrity relationship drama, from the Anna Faris/Chris Pratt split to Jenny Slate’s on-again, off-again, wonderfully on-again romance with Chris Evans. But plenty of famous people found True, Everlasting, Famous Love, and got engaged! Meghan Markle, two Game of Thrones couples, and Cardi B all flaunted some beautiful, massive, Hollywood-worthy engagement rings. Let’s take a walk down memory lane, shall we?

Kirsten Dunst, Engaged in January

Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The actress and her Fargo co-star Jesse Plemons got engaged in January, but the first sighting of the ring was, in true Dunst fashion, at Paris couture Fashion Week later that month. She’s known to be very private.

Bee Shaffer, Engaged in March

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment W

Ah, the true Vogue fairytale. Bee Shaffer, daughter of Anna Wintour, is engaged to Francesco Carrozzini, the son of late Italian Vogue editor Franca Sozzani. Naturally, she showed off the halo-style ring at the Met Gala.

Nikki Bella, Engaged in April

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Wrestler John Cena proposed to Bella in an actual wrestling ring, in front of the crowd at WrestleMania 33 in Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Love a public proposal!

Chiara Ferragni, Engaged in May

Raviolino 😊 A post shared by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) on Nov 17, 2017 at 10:58am PST

The “Blonde Salad” blogger was surprised by her fiancé, the singer Fedez, with an onstage proposal at a Verona, Italy, concert. They’re now expecting a child.

Emily VanCamp, Engaged in May

❤️ A post shared by Emily VanCamp (@emilyvancamp) on May 11, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

It’s always fun when celebrities immediately share the ring on Instagram — no waiting! VanCamp’s Revenge co-star Josh Bowman proposed on May 11, and the actress announced it with a solo shot of herself and the ring.

Mandy Moore, Engaged in September

Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Moore’s boyfriend of two years, musician Taylor Goldsmith, popped the question with a delicate, round-cut ring.

Rose Leslie, Engaged in September

Photo: Ray Crowder/GC Images

Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie kept their engagement pretty low-key and announced it in The Times of London, in lieu of social media. Paparazzi spotted the gold engagement ring while Leslie was at Heathrow airport.

Sophie Turner, Engaged in October

Congratulations to my beautiful girlfriend on her engagement 💍 This is just one of MANY life milestones we'll share. Love you both 💗 #mophie #jophie #holymoly A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Oct 16, 2017 at 7:29am PDT

Former Disney heartthrob Joe Jonas proposed to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner — and then fellow Game of Thrones cast members and Jonas family/cast members shared the same staged photo of the ring on social media. Romance!

Keyshia Ka’oir Davis, Married in October

These rings are a symbol of our Love, Marriage & Commitment for each other!! #TheDavis's💍 #1017 A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on Oct 24, 2017 at 7:29am PDT

Technically, model Ka’oir Davis and Gucci Mane tied the knot in 2017. So while their wedding bands don’t necessarily belong on this list, they’re so sparkly that they warrant an exception. Their wedding was … icy. Her bouquet was made of diamonds, her dress was embellished with crystals, and she wore a sparkly headpiece. Their wedding bands were no exception to the More Is More rule.

Caitlin McHugh, Engaged in October

Photo: Leon Bennett/WireImage

Who knew John Stamos was such a softie? The actor planned a Disney-themed proposal for fiancée Caitlin McHugh, complete with a Little Mermaid serenade. The proposal was playful, but the ring is serious bling.

Cardi B, Engaged in October﻿

A little bit up close 💍💍💦💦 @pristine_jewelers Thanks babe @offsetyrn 💧 A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Oct 30, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

B’s fiancé, Migos rapper Offset, reportedly spent $550,000 on the 8-carat ring. He bought it hours before a live, onstage proposal at his Philadelphia concert.

Meghan Markle, Engaged in November

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In case you missed it, Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle, crushing the dreams of everyone everywhere. The ring includes two diamonds that belonged to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

Kaley Cuoco, Engaged in November

The Big Bang Theory actress received a classic pear diamond ring with a pavé band from equestrian Karl Cook. Cook posted a glorious Instagram video of Cuoco saying yes while sobbing … seriously, sobbing. So sweet! Enjoy both below.

I am so so so happy. Thank you @nadis_diamonds for making the greatest ring I could hope for. Absolutely brilliant. Thank you thank you A post shared by Karl Cook (@mrtankcook) on Nov 30, 2017 at 7:30pm PST

Who knew my prior post was oracular. Well after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me. This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for kaley as well.....if she said yes!!!!! A post shared by Karl Cook (@mrtankcook) on Nov 30, 2017 at 7:05pm PST

Chanel Iman, Engaged in December

My love for you will last forever A post shared by Chanel Iman (@chaneliman) on Dec 5, 2017 at 2:02pm PST

The classic kissing-my-fiancé-but-really-showing-off-the-ring Instagram pose! New York Jets player Sterling Shepard proposed to the model on the water, surrounded by candles. Again, a classic.