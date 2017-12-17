Here Are 17 Gorgeous Hair Ideas for New Year’s Eve

Photo: Debrocke/ClassicStock/Getty Images

So you’re going out on New Year’s Eve. Brave choice! Now’s the time to make a decision about your hair. It’s too late to book a salon appointment, but not too late to buy some festive accessories and do it yourself. Here are 17 New Year’s Eve hairstyles that are easy enough to master at home.

The Easiest Option

A post shared by American Salon (@american_salon) on Dec 8, 2017 at 8:34am PST

Secure a ribbon clip above a low bun and boom! You’re done.

A Hair Knot You’ll Actually Want

A post shared by Jennifer Yepez (@jennifer_yepez) on Mar 31, 2016 at 3:05pm PDT

Tie two French braids together in knot at the nape of your neck. Tie a second knot two inches below the first knot and secure the ends with an elastic band.

For Hair That Does All of the Talking

A post shared by LELET NY (@leletny) on Sep 25, 2017 at 5:57am PDT

Under a high bun, clip a few letter pins together to tell everyone how you really feel.

The Edgy Look

A post shared by @chadwoodhair on Sep 11, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

Draw a side part and clip a funky barrette just above your ear on the side with less hair. Pick a color that deeply contrasts your hair shade for maximum impact.

When You Only Have Hairpins Around

A post shared by Ashley Weatherford (@ashley.weatherford) on Sep 13, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

Make a pin-patch! Apply one patch (which is seven pins) on one side of your hair, or line your hairline with four patches for an avant-garde headband.

A Style for the Commitment-phobe

A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on Jun 6, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT

Attach bangs for hair that’s ready in a literal snap.

A Headband for Grownups

A post shared by JENNIFER BEHR (@jenniferbehr) on Nov 16, 2017 at 1:31pm PST

Curly, straight, long, or short: Headbands are a classic style that suits all hair. The velvet material in this Jennifer Behr version feels particularly adult. Just make sure to leave an inch or so of hair in front of the band for a chic execution.

A Voluminous Ponytail

A post shared by PORSCHE (@porschefabulous) on Jun 27, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

Divide your hair horizontally in two even sections. Tie the top section in a ponytail at the crown of your head. Tie the bottom section in a ponytail directly underneath the first ponytail; the two ponies fake fuller, more voluminous hair.

An Elevated Part

A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on Apr 7, 2017 at 6:31pm PDT

Create a deep side part, but don’t stop there: Using the side part as a starting point, braid one cornrow down the part and stop when you reach the crown of your head.

The Elegant Yet Easy Look

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Dec 12, 2017 at 6:43pm PST

Draw a side part and pull your hair into a low bun. Using a brush with stiff bristles, brush hair until it is smooth and flat. Spread a dime-size amount of gel onto the top of your hair to prevent stray strands from sticking out.

Ponytail 2.0

A post shared by LACY REDWAY HAIRSTYLIST (@lacyredway) on Jun 11, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT

So you want more than just a ponytail? Wrap several inches of string (any string) around your ponytail to give the style a slightly futuristic feel.

Show Some Hair Jewelry

A post shared by Samuel Paul (@samuelpaulmakeup) on May 2, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

Even if you don’t have a full head of dreadlocks like Sasha Lane does, you can still make this look your own. Frame your face with two thin braids or twists. Snap metal cuffs around the braids, allowing about an inch of space in between each cuff.

Turn a Bad Hair Day Into a Good One

A post shared by Ro Morgan (@hairbyromorgan) on Nov 1, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

With a hat! It’s the oldest trick in the book, but a beret somehow makes it feel new again.

Throw on a Scarf

A post shared by Simone🕊 (@cocoaflowerr) on Jun 16, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

Like the “bad hair day” option above, but slightly more whimsical. Follow Rihanna’s lead with a pretty print.

The Dignified Lady Option

A post shared by Allen Thomas Wood (@allenthomaswood) on May 9, 2017 at 7:43pm PDT

Gather hair into a low ponytail and then randomly add pearl pins to the back. It looks complicated but takes minimal effort.

The Hair You’ll Want to Kirakira

We are so ready to rock a glitter parting. Are you? http://t.co/xba6lBkh1x pic.twitter.com/3wPT6VH3tE — hji (@hji) January 29, 2015

Carefully place bits of gold leaf in your hair part. Spritz the part with hairspray to ensure the pieces will last the night.

For Serious Party Hair

A post shared by @hiolivejuicee on Apr 26, 2016 at 4:28pm PDT

Toss on a wig in a wild color. These things aren’t just for Halloween, you know.

