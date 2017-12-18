18 Things People Wore to MoMA This Fall

Andy Warhol frequented the Museum of Modern Art not for just the art, but for the people. He liked to stand at coat check and photograph the visitors’ clothes. Timed to MoMA’s exhibit “Items: Is Fashion Modern?” this fall, artist Emily Spivack recreated Warhol’s hobby as the anonymous website “An archive of everything worn to MoMA from November 1, 2017, to January 28, 2018.” She explained the premise at an artist’s talk at the museum last night: Until January 28 of next year, anyone can text what they’re wearing while visiting MoMA that day. The site streams submissions anonymously on a landing page.
It’s a “time-lapse depiction of who we are at this moment in time,” Spivack said, “with more raw data, less doctored than a selfie.” T Magazine’s features director Thessaly La Force interviewed Spivack about the project. Read on for their own lists of what they wore to MoMa last night, as told to the Cut, followed by our 16 favorite submissions from the site since its start. The project is part of MoMA’s Artists Experiment with the Department of Education.
