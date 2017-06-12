The Cut’s Advent Calendar Gift Guide: Counting down to Christmas with one guaranteed-to-please gift idea under $100 every day.

Knit hats are a hot commodity this time of year, but for reasons we won’t pretend to understand, Uniqlo just put a bunch of their classic cashmere beanies on markdown. For just $20, you can pick up a cozy, expensive-looking, no-brainer gift that’ll protect against against the coldest winter days. Standard black is not among the bargains, unfortunately. but who cares when the other colors (crisp winter white, festive red, and chic camel) are all equally stylish. Buy a few of these now and dole them out as Oh crap, I forgot to get you something emergency gifts closer to Christmas. You’ll thank us on December 22.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.