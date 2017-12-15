15 Great Books by Women We Read This Year

The origin of this book was “Thanksgiving in Mongolia,” a New Yorker piece that won a National Magazine Award. The memoir is even better. “In the last few months, I have lost my son, my spouse, and my house,” she begins. “The future I thought I was meticulously crafting for years has disappeared, and with it have gone my ideas about the kind of life I’d imagined I was due.” I love every single precise, gorgeous sentence but also the way she paints her shifting thoughts on her place in the world as a woman — in her career, in love, in the middle of loss and heartbreak. She built the life we tell ourselves we want, and then she lost everything.

— C.L.