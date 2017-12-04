A Bargain Hunter’s Guide to New Year’s Eve Outfits

So many December parties, so little time. You’ve barely finished hanging up your decorations and New Year’s Eve is already knocking at your door. Rather than scramble to find something to wear at the last minute, take advantage of the plethora of holiday sales and get your party clothes online. You may have to dig a little deeper to find the sequinned and metallic gems, but it sure beats paying full price. Read on for our sale-section suggestions, whether you’re on the hunt for a sparkly mini dress or a cool velvet jumpsuit.
The Low-key NYE Outfit
Looking like a walking disco ball not your thing? Try a velvet jumpsuit: It still feels festive and the lights will bounce off the rich texture. Stick with black and throw in some glittering accessories like these J.Crew earrings and lurex sock boots.
If You Already Own Black Pants
Dress up your simplest bottoms with a slinky top like H&M’s cut-out blouse, then add a pair of cool earrings and some pumps.
The No-Stocking Hack
If you live in New York, your New Year’s Eve is going to be cold. Which is unfortunate when the mood calls for skimpy dresses and spaghetti-strap tops. Stay warm with over-the-knee boots and a midi skirt so you can skip the tights but still look flashy.
The ’90s-Inspired Mini Dress
This silver mini-dress from ASOS is a New Year’s no-brainer. Wear it alone or layer it over a turtleneck bodysuit. Platform anything always elongates the legs.
