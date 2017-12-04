A Bargain Hunter’s Guide to New Year’s Eve Outfits

Photo: NBC/NBC via Getty Images

So many December parties, so little time. You’ve barely finished hanging up your decorations and New Year’s Eve is already knocking at your door. Rather than scramble to find something to wear at the last minute, take advantage of the plethora of holiday sales and get your party clothes online. You may have to dig a little deeper to find the sequinned and metallic gems, but it sure beats paying full price. Read on for our sale-section suggestions, whether you’re on the hunt for a sparkly mini dress or a cool velvet jumpsuit.

The Low-key NYE Outfit

Looking like a walking disco ball not your thing? Try a velvet jumpsuit: It still feels festive and the lights will bounce off the rich texture. Stick with black and throw in some glittering accessories like these J.Crew earrings and lurex sock boots.

Cropped Velvet Jumpsuit
Original Price: $138, Sale Price: $83 (40% off) at J.Crew
Sam Edelman Calexa Sock Bootie
Original Price:$140, Sale Price: $84 (40% off) at Nordstrom
Crystal chandelier earrings
Original Price: $65, Sale Price: $39 (40% off) at J.Crew

If You Already Own Black Pants

Dress up your simplest bottoms with a slinky top like H&M’s cut-out blouse, then add a pair of cool earrings and some pumps.

Drawstring Satin Top
Original Price:$50 Sale Price: $40 (20% off) at H&M
Kenneth Jay Lane Black Drop Earrings
Original Price:$100 Sale Price: $60 (40% off) at Shopbop
Bow Court Shoes
Original Price: $85 Sale Price: $60 (30% off) at Topshop

The No-Stocking Hack

If you live in New York, your New Year’s Eve is going to be cold. Which is unfortunate when the mood calls for skimpy dresses and spaghetti-strap tops. Stay warm with over-the-knee boots and a midi skirt so you can skip the tights but still look flashy.

BP. Over the Knee Boots
Original Price: $90, Sale Price: $64 (40% off) at Nordstrom
Black Sequin Embroidered Skirt
Original Price:$96, Sale Price: $50 (48% off) at River Island

The ’90s-Inspired Mini Dress

This silver mini-dress from ASOS is a New Year’s no-brainer. Wear it alone or layer it over a turtleneck bodysuit. Platform anything always elongates the legs.

Noisy May Lola Sequined Slip Dress
Original Price: $73 Sale Price: $39 (46% off) at Asos
Sam Edelman Platform Sandals
Original Price:$130, Sale Price: $52 (60% off) at Net-a-Porter

