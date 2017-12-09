What to Buy Your Girlfriend If You’re Broke

So many gifts to buy, so little time to pick them out. Allow us to help you. We exhaustively analyzed all of the e-commerce sites to find the best beauty gifts on a budget — ideal for girlfriends, sisters, co-workers, or anyone else in your life who might appreciate a nice candle or hair set.
Below are nine beauty gifts under $35 that you’d be happy to give (or receive.) Read on for the best matte lipstick set, a French drugstore kit for beginners, and the greatest luxurious travel candles.
The Lip Kit
Not only is this perhaps the most flattering liquid lipstick in the world, but it won’t make you lips feel sticky or look dry. Buy it in a set of two, and save 55 percent.
The Natural Kit
Drunk Elephant, otherwise known as the best natural skin-care line, has packaged their cleanser and light-as-air moisturizer into one petite skin-care set. It comes in travel sizes — perfect if you want to try before you buy.
The Taylor Swift Candle
Taylor Swift’s favorite candle comes in a handy travel size. Use it to fill up your hotel room or musty Air BNB with its warm, cedarwood scent.
The Peel That Won’t Make You Peel
If you thought all peels were supposed to make you look bright red and raw, let Dr. Dennis Gross change your mind. Peels are actually supposed to make your skin look brighter and clearer, and this classic two-step peel has the Sephora reviews (over 30,000 likes) t0 back it up. Now, you can buy them in a handy set of 5.
The Good Hair Set
Not that the Kardashians ever do their own hair, but if they did, they would use Jen Atkin’s line — she’s their hairstylist. This is a travel-size kit of favorites (including hair ties!) that would make a Kardashian fan very happy.
The French Drugstore Set
La-Roche Posay is a French pharmacy brand beloved for their gentle, fragrance-free yet effective formulas. This contains the brand’s micellar water (a makeup remover), a toner, a moisturizer, and a much-loved sunscreen.
The One and Only Christmas Candle
This candle smells like a Bing Crosby song. It’ll give you the pine-tree scent you crave but without any of the post-holiday clean-up.
The Awesome Eyelashes Set
This set contains a travel-size eyeliner and full-size mascara for super-long lashes and a lashline that won’t smudge. Reviewers all say the same thing: “My lashes look awesome.”
The Simple Set
For the woman who prefers a less-is-more approach to beauty, Fresh’s Soy Face Cleanser and Sugar Lip Treatment is ready for gifting in this special package.
