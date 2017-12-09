What to Buy Your Girlfriend If You’re Broke

So many gifts to buy, so little time to pick them out. Allow us to help you. We exhaustively analyzed all of the e-commerce sites to find the best beauty gifts on a budget — ideal for girlfriends, sisters, co-workers, or anyone else in your life who might appreciate a nice candle or hair set.

Below are nine beauty gifts under $35 that you’d be happy to give (or receive.) Read on for the best matte lipstick set, a French drugstore kit for beginners, and the greatest luxurious travel candles.

The Lip Kit

The Natural Kit

The Taylor Swift Candle

The Peel That Won’t Make You Peel

If you thought all peels were supposed to make you look bright red and raw, let Dr. Dennis Gross change your mind. Peels are actually supposed to make your skin look brighter and clearer, and this classic two-step peel has the Sephora reviews (over 30,000 likes) t0 back it up. Now, you can buy them in a handy set of 5. DR. DENNIS GROSS SKINCARE Alpha Beta® Universal Daily Peel $16 at Sephora

The Good Hair Set

Not that the Kardashians ever do their own hair, but if they did, they would use Jen Atkin’s line — she’s their hairstylist. This is a travel-size kit of favorites (including hair ties!) that would make a Kardashian fan very happy. Ouai To Go Kit $25 at Nordstrom

The French Drugstore Set

The One and Only Christmas Candle

This candle smells like a Bing Crosby song. It’ll give you the pine-tree scent you crave but without any of the post-holiday clean-up. NEST Fragrances Votive Candle $16 at Amazon

The Awesome Eyelashes Set

The Simple Set

For the woman who prefers a less-is-more approach to beauty, Fresh’s Soy Face Cleanser and Sugar Lip Treatment is ready for gifting in this special package. FRESH Skincare Cult Classics $20 at Sephora

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.