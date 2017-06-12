A PR Company Is Sending Newsrooms #MeToo-Branded Cookies

Photo: Jessica Roy/The Cut

This week, to mark the end of the year, the Pitch Agency, a Southern California-based PR company, is sending “Me Too” cookies around to newsrooms.

The cookies came in a package highlighting 2017 pop culture trends, and include a Covfefe cookie, a hurricane cookie, and a cookie with an image of President Trump throwing toilet paper — just like he did in Puerto Rico.

But for their “Me Too” cookie they took the cultural commentary an extra step. And on top of the crusty sugar icing, creatives designed the “M” of “Me Too” to look just like the “W” of the Weinstein company logo.

Happy holidays.