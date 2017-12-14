Photo: Tom Merton/Getty Images

Stars Jessica Chastain, Meryl Streep and Emma Stone have announced they will be wearing all black to Golden Globes in January to protest sexual harassment in Hollywood, US Weekly reports.

According to sources, a small group of women coordinated to wear black gowns, but the word soon got out and now more than 30 female performers, presenters and attendees are planning to participate.

“This movement is spreading rampantly and pretty much all the nominated women and others attending are participating,” a source told US Weekly. “All the stylists who already did fittings are now changing out their clients’ original picks for Globes (potentially shifting those dresses to the SAG Awards or other carpets).”

People reports this is expected to be one of the first sartorial protests at the Golden Globes, but the issue is expected to be central during awards season. The SAG awards, hosted by Kristen Bell, will feature all female presenters, and Meryl Streep said recently she is working with high profile actresses to prepare a list of non-negotiable demands.

The Golden Globes are scheduled to air Sunday January 7th and will be hosted by Seth Meyers.