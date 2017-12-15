Gift of the Day: The World’s Fanciest Nail Polish

The Cut’s Advent Calendar Gift Guide: Counting down to Christmas with one guaranteed-to-please gift idea under $100 every day.

Cardi B said it best in “Bodak Yellow”: “These expensive, these is red bottoms, these is bloody shoes.” Well, duh. At $650 and up, Christian Louboutin stilettos are as pricey as they are exquisite. The brand’s red nail polish, however, is much more attainable. It sits in a dagger-like bottle, tailored to the precise height of Louboutin’s 8-inch “Ballerina Ultima” shoe. The lacquer inside is long-lasting and seriously glossy. It’s a showstopper for sure, but the price is almost reasonable. For $50, you can be the coolest gift-giver around.

