Matt Damon, ever the divisive Boston man, decided it would be a great idea to share all of his questionable opinions on sexual-misconduct in an interview earlier this week. Among the many ideas he wanted to get off his chest included visualizing a “spectrum of behavior” of inappropriate behavior (“there’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right?”) as well as “a continuum” about what behavior is considered prison-worthy and what behavior is just “shameful and gross.” Alyssa Milano — who has recently been accused by her former Charmed co-star Rose McGowan of her own Harvey Weinstein complicity — thinks Damon’s reasoning is terrible and wants you to know it.

“Dear Matt Damon, It’s the micro that makes the macro,” she wrote. “We are in a ‘culture of outrage’ because the magnitude of rage is, in fact, overtly outrageous. And it is righteous. I have been a victim of each component of the sexual assault spectrum of which you speak. They all hurt. And they are all connected to a patriarchy intertwined with normalized, accepted — even welcomed — misogyny. We are not outraged because someone grabbed our asses in a picture. We are outraged because we were made to feel this was normal. We are outraged because we have been gaslighted. We are outraged because we were silenced for so long. There are different stages of cancer. Some more treatable than others. But it’s still cancer.”

Other actresses has expressed disgust on social media in regards to Damon’s comments, perhaps most prominently with Minnie Driver, who used to date Damon: “God God, SERIOUSLY? … Such bollocks.”