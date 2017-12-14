Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Reports from Radhika Jones’s first day as Editor-in-Chief of Vanity Fair last month sounded like scene from a bad teen movie.

Apparently, according to a fly-wall-report from WWD, as the Harvard-trained Jones walked halls of Condé Nast’s One World Trade center headquarters, fashion editors were overheard snickering at her outfit.

They reportedly called her look which included a navy blue shift dress “iffy” and “interesting.” But they took particular offense to her black tights with tiny red foxes. (Wintour was reportedly staring at them.)

But, as they say, first an outlier then a trend.

At a party this evening to welcome Jones, Anna Wintour reportedly gifted female partygoers black tights with red foxes, and the male attendees socks with foxes.

Below, Conde Nast’s top editors, Glamour’s Cindi Leive, Architectural Digest’s Amy Astley, The New Yorker’s David Remnick, Vogue’s Anna Wintour, Teen Vogue’s Elaine Welteroth, and W’s Stefano Tonchi pose with their new tights and socks.